2020 Indian Motorcycle FTR Rally First Look

STYLING

To enhance its scrambler styling, the FTR Rally will feature a brand-new rally windscreen, aluminum wire wheels with stainless steel spokes and a red pinstripe, brown aviator seat, and Pirelli® Scorpion Rally STR tires. The ProTaper® aluminum handlebars are raised two inches higher than previous models to further add to the styling and ergonomics of the bike while offering a more commanding rider position through the streets.

EXHAUST

The FTR Rally features a 2-1-2 design with brushed stainless-steel construction that provides a uniquely American V-Twin sound. Riders looking to upgrade their exhaust can select between a low and high mount Akrapovicˇ® slip-on exhaust that enhances the sound and style.

PREMIUM FEATURES

The FTR Rally features full LED lighting, a USB fast charger, and conveniently located handlebar controls on both sides of the 4-inch analog gauge allowing the rider to activate the cruise control to ensure a comfortable ride.





SUSPENSION

The front suspension of the FTR Rally is comprised of 43mm upside down cartridge forks with 5.9″ of travel. The front suspension has a hollow axle to minimize weight, with a 26.3° rake and 5.1″ of trail. For the rear, the FTR Rally utilizes a swingarm design with a tubular steel construction and a side mounted monoshock providing 5.9″ of wheel travel to ensure maximum grip and compliance. The swingarm pivot attaches to the engine’s crankcase in order to keep the wheelbase more compact, while a hollow rear axle helps reduce weight. The FTR Rally features a monoshock with preload and rebound adjustments.

BRAKES

The FTR Rally features dual radially mounted 320mm disc front brakes that are mounted directly to the wheel to decrease weight. Brembo® Monobloc M4.32 4-piston front calipers ensure exceptional control and stopping power. A single, 260mm semi-floating disc with a Brembo® P34 2-piston caliper provides stopping power for the rear. ABS is standard.

DRIVELINE

The model features a power-assist slipper clutch which reduces rear-wheel slip during deceleration for more control and creates a light clutch-lever pull. The 6-speed sliding mesh transmission ensures easy, crisp gear changes. The gear primary drive creates a smooth power delivery and requires minimal maintenance while the chain final drive more effectively transfers power to the rear wheel.

