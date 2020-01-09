2020 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber Twenty Review

by

by Dain Gingerelli

Photos By Dain Gingerelli and Barry Hathaway

Without a doubt, the ground-breaking Challenger touring model represents Indian Motorcycle’s big news — both literally and figuratively speaking — this year. But 2020 also marks the centennial celebration of Indian’s legendary Scout. It was100 years ago, 1920, that the first Scout, powered by a 596cc (37 cubic inches) side-valve V-twin, joined the tribe. Designed by Indian’s chief engineer Charles B. Franklin, the Scout quickly gained its reputation as the best motorcycle that Indian offered up to that time. In fact, some motorcycle historians contend that the Scout and later the Scout 101 (1928) were among the best motorcycles of their day, period.

Fast forward to the present. To help commemorate the Scout’s original glory days, Indian offers the new Scout Bobber Twenty, a model similar to the current Scout Bobber (launched in 2018, see American Iron Magazine, issue 354), but with recognizable styling variations that pay homage to the Scout’s 100-year legacy. Yet make no mistake, Indian’s limited edition Scout 100th Anniversary (Read: Collector’s edition, and only 750 will be offered worldwide) remains the company’s official commemorative model. Think of the Scout Bobber Twenty, priced $4,000 less than the 100th Anniversary special, as the blue-collar worker’s collector model.

