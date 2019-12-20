2020 So-Cal Half-Mile Tickets Now Available

by

Tickets for American Flat Track’s highly-anticipated return to the Southern California Fair—scheduled for May 9, 2020—are now available for purchase at tickets.AmericanFlatTrack.com.

Anticipation for the 2020 So-Cal Half-Mile is sure to be high after an action-packed 2019 event. A tight battle for first between former Factory Harley-Davidson teammates Brandon Robinson and Sammy Halbert had fans on the edge of their seats, but a restart soon solidified Robinson’s victory.

With its bar-banging on-track action, coupled with multiple experiential additions in the fan zone, including vendors, live music, and other entertainment, AFT’s 2020 return to Perris, California, will be bigger and better than ever before.

General Admission tickets for this season’s event begin at just $20 with advance purchase. New for 2020, fans may purchase an all-day Paddock Access add-on allowing a behind-the-scenes view of riders and teams right in the heart of the pits.

For an up-close view of all the bar-to-bar racing, secure your admission for the VIP Experience. With food and beverage and exclusive access to a VIP tent outside of Turn 1, race fans will be able to feel the rush as the athletes and their machines rush by at heart-pumping speeds. Reserve your tickets at tickets.AmericanFlatTrack.com.

For more information on American Flat Track, visit www.AmericanFlatTrack.com.