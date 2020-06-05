AFT Returns to Race at Devil’s Bowl Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 5, 2020) – American Flat Track announced today its plan to return to a mecca of dirt track racing – Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, TX – for its Dallas Half-Mile I and Dallas Half-Mile II doubleheader weekend on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26.

Located just 20 minutes from downtown Dallas, this half-mile black clay racetrack is best known as the birthplace of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Flat track fans will recall AFT’s previous visit to Devil’s Bowl for three consecutive years beginning with AMA Hall-of-Famer Will Davis’s win in 1993. “The Findlay Flyer” and AMA Hall-of-Famer Steve Morehead went on to dominate this track in the following years, winning two of the three pro flat track events ever held at the speedway. This year, Morehead, now serving as Track Director for American Flat Track, will return to Devil’s Bowl Speedway for the first time in nearly three decades.

“I think it’s awesome we are returning to Devil’s Bowl Speedway,” said Morehead. “The facilities were always great and fan-friendly. The racetrack was a great one to ride – it holds so much moisture and you can get a lot of speed on that back straight into Turn 3. I think we are going to see some great racing and maybe even a first-time Main event winner in the AFT SuperTwins class.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have American Flat Track return to our historic Devil’s Bowl Speedway,” said Lanny Edwards, Track Promoter of Devil’s Bowl Speedway. “Both our racetrack and AFT are known for putting on some of the best racing in the world, so we know it’ll be an event that fans won’t want to miss.”

“Devil’s Bowl Speedway is legendary in the Southwest as a high banked half-mile with tacky black clay,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “The track features a unique D-shape and I’m confident the venue will offer great AFT racing for our fans.”

Tickets for AFT’s return to the historic Devil’s Bowl Speedway for the 2020 Dallas Half-Mile I and Dallas Half-Mile II doubleheader weekend on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 will be available for purchase the coming weeks. Stay tuned to www.americanflattrack.com and AFT’s social media channels for ticketing announcements and the latest updates on AFT’s upcoming 2020 season.

How to Watch:

NBCSN and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold are the official homes for coverage of American Flat Track. For the 2020 season, NBCSN’s coverage of AFT remains in highly-coveted programming slots within two weeks of each event. The complete schedule for AFT on NBCSN can be viewed at http://www.americanflattrack.com/events-nbcsn/. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold – the most-robust motorsports offering in the digital marketplace – is a cornerstone of AFT’s digital strategy, providing live streaming coverage of every event and maintaining an active archive of all AFT content.