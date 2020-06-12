LOADING

AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship Canceled

Motorcycle Events News

American Iron June 12, 2020
Due to local health department restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship has been canceled. This year’s amateur national championship, organized by the Valley Springs Motorcycle Club, had been scheduled for August 7–9 at the club’s grounds in Bay City, Wisconsin.

The club will host the 2021 edition of the AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship on a date to be determined.

“Obviously, we are disappointed in the Pierce County Health Department’s decision to not allow the event to go forward, but the health and safety of the participants and spectators is of paramount importance,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “The AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship is the pinnacle of amateur hillclimb competition in the United States, and we look forward to having a stellar event at the Valley Springs Motorcycle Club next year.”

The club’s 500-foot-high hill was the site of AMA Hillclimb Grand Championships in 2012 and 2014.

Each year, the nation’s top amateur hillclimb racers compete at the grand championship event for AMA No. 1 plates, as well as vie for awards recognizing the AMA Hillclimb Racer of the Year, AMA Vet/Senior Hillclimb Racer of the Year, and AMA Youth Hillclimb Racer of the Year.

As with most AMA amateur national championships, and in recognition of the range of participants in amateur competition, the event includes multiple competition classes to provide opportunities for amateur racers. Classes are based on rider age, engine displacement, and motorcycle configuration.

