Appaloosa v2.0 at 2020 Baikal Mile Ice Speed Festival

Indian Motorcycle and Workhorse Speed Shop revealed the new Appaloosa v2.0 on the frozen surface of Lake Baikal.

Having traveled thousands of miles to take part in the second running of the Baikal Mile, creator Brice Hennebert said, “I can’t believe we are actually here. What an amazing place. I am so pleased to finally reveal the new Appaloosa after weeks of hard work to get here. I can’t wait to see Sébastien blast down the 1-mile strip.”

The epic trip to Siberia and the action from Lake Baikal can be followed across Indian Motorcycle social channels with the hashtag #IndianxWorkhorse.

More information on the 2020 Baikal Mile Ice Speed Festival can be found at BaikalMile.com.