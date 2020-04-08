Appaloosa v2.0 at the Baikal Mile

Indian Motorcycle and Workhorse Speed Shop took on the extreme Baikal Mile Ice Speed Festival in late February to give Appaloosa, the highly modified Scout Bobber sprint racer, the toughest of pre-season shakedown tests for its 2020 Sultans of Sprint comeback.

In only its second running, the Baikal Mile challenged competitors to reach maximum speed with their specially prepared vehicles on the frozen surface of the deepest lake on Earth: Lake Baikal, Siberia.

“Racing on ice is hard. This is the most incredible thing I’ve tried to do. Coming here was a huge adventure for all of us and it was all about challenging ourselves, making new friends, and having fun at the same time,” says creator of the Appaloosa v2.0 Brice Hennebert of Workhorse Speed Shop.

“At this event there are bikes, you’ve got cars, a helicopter, a tank with a Bentley body. I mean, the craziness of the machines is just at the top level,” exclaims Appaloosa v2.0 rider Sébastien Lorentz of Lucky Cat Garage and organizer of the Sultans of Sprint championship.

