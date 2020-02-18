New from Ruroc is their latest line of Atlas 2.0 helmets, their followup to the original Atlas series of helmets. The Atlas 2.0 helmets come in different designs and boast the following features:

Less wind – New stop wind

Lightweight – Carbon

Strong – DOT + ECE Approved

Wide viewing angle – Visor shape

Quick + easy buckle – magnetic strap

Ventilation control – Open/close chin vent

Visor color options

Anti-fog visor – Pinlock tech

Quick and easy visor change – Tool-less visor

Less noise – Side ear vent closed

Easy entry – EPS redesign

Safer head positioning – Chin guard modification

No visor lift at high speed – Visor locking pin

Comfortable to wear – New comfort liner and cheek pads

Emergency helmet removal – Quick release cheek pads

No water ingress – New visor seal

Fluid tactical visor opening and closing – New visor ratchet system

Raw Carbon

Raw Carbon Standard Edition

Ghost

Ghost

Camo

Camo

Crimson

Crimson

Core

Core Classic Edition