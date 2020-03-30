Auction Supports Getting Kids on Bikes

When Michael Henry takes on a project, you might know where it starts but where it will lead is anybody’s guess. That was the case with Mike’s Tiny Strider Custom, a two-wheeler that started with a stock balance bike and took a hard left turn from there.

No marketing slouch, Mike decided on strong branding right out of the box, cutting out a metal relief Count’s Kustoms logo from steel. But placing that logo in an extended, fabricated swingarm/skatedeck combination piece? That’s just how his mind works. Of course, angled apehanger bars were a necessary add-on.

The candy blue paint addresses a top skill in Mike’s wheelhouse, something he finished up minutes before he loaded the bike in his trailer for the trip to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. The little bike didn’t quite make the trip unscathed. That’s where Ryan Evans came in.

Ryan’s paintbrush and creative talents added both style and camo—he applied the details, making this a truly collaborative Count’s Kustoms project. “What took me on this journey is my love of airbrushing,” he said. “But as an artist, I’m never satisfied and always need new challenges.” One glance at Mike’s interpretation of a Strider Custom Bike confirms that!

This one-of-a-kind Count’s Kustoms creation will be auctioned off, starting Tuesday, March 31st at 12 p.m. MT and will run for a 72-hour period. Place your bid here: StriderBikes.com/buy/auction/counts-kustoms/.

About All Kids Bike:

All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. 100% of the proceeds will support All Kids Bike and its mission to get Kindergarten Learn-To-Ride PE Programs into schools across the United States. For more information, visit AllKidsBike.org.

About The Flying Piston:

The Flying Piston is an organization that produces charitable events to assist in raising awareness and funds for nonprofits. The Flying Piston works with sponsors to increase their brand awareness and integrate their participation with cause marketing. The Flying Piston does this by developing programs and providing materials that sponsors can use for their outreach and to increase their effectiveness. The Strider Custom Bike Program is one such example. For more information, visit FlyingPistonBenefit.com.

About the Strider Custom Bike Program:

The Strider Custom Bike Program is an initiative of The Flying Piston Benefit produced by Marilyn Stemp of Iron Trader News and Jeff Najar of Biker Pros to raise awareness and funds for All Kids Bike. Each year, a new class of bikes is unveiled at the Flying Piston Benefit Builders Breakfast at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip the first Sunday of the annual Sturgis Rally. Check out the rest of the bikes at StriderBikes.com/strider-custom-bike-auction/.