DIY Bagger Bolt-On Upgrades

by

So it’s time for your bagger to receive a makeover. Maybe you want to just swap out your bike’s floorboards. Or maybe you want your bagger to really snarl, making your presence known on Main Street or at your local bike night. Your choices for where to look might be overwhelming, but we’re here to help make the process just a bit easier, and hopefully serve up some inspiration. We have partnered up with Dennis Kirk once again to help dress up a 2014 Street Glide, with many parts that fit across the Touring model line (be sure to double-check the fitment when visiting the product page). We have included the Dennis Kirk part numbers and prices.

.

J&M Saddlebag Lid w/ Rokker XXR Speakers $1,034.96 – #4001330

From J&M comes this saddlebag lid that rocks hard with Rokker XXR speakers, 5″ x 7″, and a plug-and-play wiring harness designed specifically for H-D baggers. The XXR series recently got an upgrade, with a max input of 300 watts providing pure, unadulterated audio power. Features include a lightweight, waterproof woven-fiber driver cone with rigid metal basket design, a high-density Neodymium magnet structure that is specially coated to maintain flux strength at extreme temperatures, and high-efficiency, vented voice coil for improved cooling. Blow the other baggers away with these stereos. VIEW PRODUCT

.

.

.

S&S Cycle Chrome/Black El Dorado Exhaust System $1,250.95 – #4409760

New from the folks at S&S Cycle comes the El Dorado exhaust system, complete with mufflers and headers and Thruster end caps. The 4.5″ mufflers are finished in chrome, and the Thruster end caps are contrast cut. The Power Tune header is stainless steel. The El Dorado grumbles with a deep, throaty exhaust note throughout the rev range and improves both power and torque output. High-Flow Cats increase flow while providing the right amount of back pressure for optimal torque. These are 50-state legal. Plus, they come with all the necessary hardware. VIEW PRODUCT

.

.

.

Linbdy Magnumbar Highway Bar $399.95 – #518528

Here’s a solution to two possible problems, cramped legs and dropping your bike: the Lindby Magnumbar. The Magnumbar is triple chrome-plated, precision bent and welded, and made from high-strength alloy steel. The neoprene wide-band O-rings provide strong traction for your boots. All hardware is included for an easy installation. VIEW PRODUCT

.

.

.

LA Choppers Chrome 10″ Twin Peaks Ape Hanger Handelbars $247.45 – #599931

LA Choppers brings an unconventional twist to conventional apes with this mitered-top 10″ handlebar. It is designed specifically for batwing fairings, capable to be paired with stock cables and wires, and accommodates both electronic and cable throttles. It accepts 1″ controls, is drilled for internal wiring, and comes in a bright chrome finish. It measures 34″ wide with a 10-1/2″ rise and 5-1/4″ pullback VIEW PRODUCT

.

.

.

Klock Werks Front Fender Tire Hugger $359.95 – #397683

The Klock Werks front fender kit will tighten up the front end of your bagger, with the tire-hugging look of a slim, sleek design. The kit includes the stamped steel fender, billet aluminum mounting blocks, and all the necessary hardware. The fender is thick enough to add some rigidity to the front end by acting like a fork brace, but it can still be cut or shaped to add even more custom looks. It is predrilled and e-coated, stamped not spun, for the ultimate smooth fender. VIEW PRODUCT

.

.

.

Kuryakyn Iso Floorboards $275.39 – #H57021

Kuryakyn claims that its Iso floorboards are so comfortable you will want to ride barefoot. While we wouldn’t recommend ditching your riding kicks, we do recommend Kuryakyn’s comfort-inducing floorboards. They are sleek, full-length boards with ISO-ribs that run the length of the board, providing complete and total comfort. These floorboards measure 15-1/2″, providing the rider the real estate for multiple foot positions. VIEW PRODUCT

.

.

.

Coastal Moto Largo Front & Rear Wheels F: $899.95; R: $899.95

5501929/5501930/5501933/5501934

Coastal Moto, a Florida-based company, recently introduced the Largo wheel series specifically designed for the American V-twin market. The Largo series features wheels that are fully 3-D designed, with beautiful contours, contrast-cut, and with never-before-seen 3-D elements in the CNC-forged wheels. These wheels also fit stock brake rotors for 2014-up models, and are available for either ABS or non-ABS models. VIEW PRODUCT

.

.