DIY Bolt-on Harley Sportster Upgrades

We all love to personalize or upgrade our rides, no matter if it’s new or used. There is a never-ending list of great accessories for each model and year Harley-Davidson. So, we have partnered up with our friends at Dennis Kirk to share some of their favorite bolt-on parts, as well as some of ours. Here, we focus on the terrific Sportster line, specifically a 2010 Harley Sportster Forty-Eight, a great bike that you can now buy used at a reasonable price. For your convenience, we have included the Dennis Kirk part number and a link to the product.
Arlen Ness Black Big Sucker
$211.45 – #189002
One-piece aluminum backing plate features patented hidden breather technology, O-ringed at the heads and exits at the mouth of injector for efficiency. Kits are available with synthetic black filter elements, and synthetic filters feature a black synthetic material that is water-resistant and never needs to be oiled.
Progressive Black 12.5″ Gas-Tuned Shocks
$299.95 – #583442
Features include high-performance gas cells, double-wall construction, six-stage damping, progressive-rate springs, special cam adjusters for easy pre-load adjustment, heat-treated hard chrome rods, long-life seals and fade-resistant oil. Springs are black powdercoated, and come with upper/lower bushings.
Vance & Hines Black Shortshots Staggered Exhaust
$499.99 – #47219
Short, fat, straight-pipe appearance with twin slash-cut ends, with revolutionary blue-proof technology. Mounting hardware and removable baffles are included with 1-3/4″ headpipes and 220-degree coverage heat shields.
Avon Grips Black Excaliber
$89 – #598545
Ergonomic seamless rubber grip technology with billet aluminum end caps and collars. Sold in pairs. Made in the USA.
Trask Black V-Line Bar
$309.95 – #5900166
Seamless DOM mild steel construction, black powdercoated finish, 1″ grip area, drilled for internal wiring and notched for TBW. Made in the USA.
Pro-One Weekend Warrior Mirrors
$94.46 each – #393010
Mirror head and stem made of machined aluminum and anodized for a show bike finish. Unique stainless steel pivot rides in a special nylon bushing; mirror heads will never lose adjustment or rust at the pivot point.
Russ Wernimont Retro Front Fender
$274.99 – #398462
Give your Sporty a retro look with this raw steel front fender. Laser trimmed for accuracy with threaded mounts that are welded in place. It is 4-3/4″ wide for 18″ or 19″ wheels.
