DIY Bolt-on Harley Sportster Upgrades

by

We all love to personalize or upgrade our rides, no matter if it’s new or used. There is a never-ending list of great accessories for each model and year Harley-Davidson. So, we have partnered up with our friends at Dennis Kirk to share some of their favorite bolt-on parts, as well as some of ours. Here, we focus on the terrific Sportster line, specifically a 2010 Harley Sportster Forty-Eight, a great bike that you can now buy used at a reasonable price. For your convenience, we have included the Dennis Kirk part number and a link to the product.

.

Arlen Ness Black Big Sucker $211.45 – #189002

One-piece aluminum backing plate features patented hidden breather technology, O-ringed at the heads and exits at the mouth of injector for efficiency. Kits are available with synthetic black filter elements, and synthetic filters feature a black synthetic material that is water-resistant and never needs to be oiled. VIEW PRODUCT

.

.

.

Progressive Black 12.5″ Gas-Tuned Shocks $299.95 – #583442

Features include high-performance gas cells, double-wall construction, six-stage damping, progressive-rate springs, special cam adjusters for easy pre-load adjustment, heat-treated hard chrome rods, long-life seals and fade-resistant oil. Springs are black powdercoated, and come with upper/lower bushings. VIEW PRODUCT

.

.

.

Vance & Hines Black Shortshots Staggered Exhaust $499.99 – #47219

Short, fat, straight-pipe appearance with twin slash-cut ends, with revolutionary blue-proof technology. Mounting hardware and removable baffles are included with 1-3/4″ headpipes and 220-degree coverage heat shields. VIEW PRODUCT

.

.

.

Avon Grips Black Excaliber $89 – #598545

Ergonomic seamless rubber grip technology with billet aluminum end caps and collars. Sold in pairs. Made in the USA. VIEW PRODUCT

.

.

.

Trask Black V-Line Bar $309.95 – #5900166

Seamless DOM mild steel construction, black powdercoated finish, 1″ grip area, drilled for internal wiring and notched for TBW. Made in the USA. VIEW PRODUCT

.

.

.

Pro-One Weekend Warrior Mirrors $94.46 each – #393010

Mirror head and stem made of machined aluminum and anodized for a show bike finish. Unique stainless steel pivot rides in a special nylon bushing; mirror heads will never lose adjustment or rust at the pivot point. VIEW PRODUCT

.

.

.

Russ Wernimont Retro Front Fender $274.99 – #398462

Give your Sporty a retro look with this raw steel front fender. Laser trimmed for accuracy with threaded mounts that are welded in place. It is 4-3/4″ wide for 18″ or 19″ wheels. VIEW PRODUCT

.

.