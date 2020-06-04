Calling All Texas Riders

In appreciation of CLC and DOM veterans in nursing facility grounds over at Sam Rayburn VA Center, staff members have put together a project to lift up these residents’ spirits. Because of the pandemic, these veterans in Bonham, Texas, have received no visitors as of late.

Riders to the rescue! Saturday, June 13, will be the date for the Sam Rayburn VA Center Motorcycle Parade for Veterans. A call has been put out by the center’s staff members/organizers to Texas riders. Their goal is to have riders numbering in the hundreds to attend this parade in honor of America’s heroes. Those wishing to participate in the free event must arrive by 5 p.m. to line up on the north end of parking lot 2 (see map). The parade will then start at 5:30 p.m. and will be a brief circuit of the grounds lasting until 6 p.m.

All participants are welcome, but the organizers request that anyone planning on being in the parade send an email to Morgan Smith or Penny Jones and let them know what type of entry you have and how many will be with your group.

Parade Location Details

Sam Rayburn Memorial Veteran’s Center

1201 E. 9th St.

Bonham, TX 75486

Parking Lot 2