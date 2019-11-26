Cardo Systems Holiday Bundle

by

Two bundles will be available at Cardo Systems and select retailers with two different price points this holiday season:

Black Friday (November 29) through Cyber Monday (December 2) Bundle 1 : Freecom 1+ & Audio Set (45mm JBL Speakers)—$179.95 Bundle 2 : Freecom 2+ & Audio Set (45mm JBL Speakers)—$195.95

December 3–31 Bundle 1 : Freecom 1+ & Audio Set (45mm JBL Speakers)—$189.95 Bundle 2 : Freecom 2+ & Audio Set (45mm JBL Speakers)—$205.95



Details on each bundle are as follows:

Bundle 1: Freecom 1+ & 45mm JBL Speakers—Delivers Sound by JBL Freecom 1+: Freecom 1+ is the world’s most advanced Bluetooth communication system designed for individual riders or riding two-up. Freecom 1+ is the indispensable single rider and rider-passenger communication system, delivering radio, music, GPS, app, and the latest Bluetooth technology. Standard price for Freecom 1+ is $139.95 Audio Set (45mm JBL Speakers): Achieving good audio quality inside a motorcycle helmet is demanding. The wind, the road, the engine, and the type of helmet all affect the frequencies you hear. With that in mind, the 45mm JBL speakers combine the sound only a large diameter driver can provide, with a narrow 42mm base that can fit almost every modern helmet. Standard price for the Audio Set is $89.95

Bundle 2: Freecom 2+ & 45mm JBL Speakers—Delivers Sound by JBL Freecom 2+: Freecom 2+ is the ultimate two-way, mid-range Bluetooth communication system. Incredibly flat design, tough waterproof shell, and immersive sound are all included in the price. The world’s best-selling two-way communication system has increased its range to 0.3 miles and has the ability to connect to any Bluetooth headset. Standard price for Freecom 2+ is $169.95 Audio Set (45mm JBL Speakers): Achieving good audio quality inside a motorcycle helmet is demanding. The wind, the road, the engine, and the type of helmet all affect the frequencies you hear. With that in mind, the 45mm JBL speakers combine the sound only a large diameter driver can provide, with a narrow 42mm base that can fit almost every modern helmet. Standard price for the Audio Set is $89.95



