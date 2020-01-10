Carey Hart hosting Good Ride’s Tanks for Troops

by

On January 16th, Carey Hart is once again hosting Good Ride‘s Tanks for Troops 2020 event showcasing custom designed Indian Motorcycle tanks. These one-of-a-kind tanks are truly amazing works of art and range in style from tattoo and motorsport to fine art and military inspired pieces. You don’t need to be at the event to be part of the action, bidding is open to all and is done online or via a mobile device. Support our military heroes by becoming a proud owner of one of these custom pieces with all proceeds benefitting the Infinite Hero. Don’t miss out – place your bid today!

The auction closes at 9pm PST on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

ABOUT GOOD RIDE

Good Ride is a 501c3 charity that was started by freestyle motocross rider, turned street bike builder and hooligan racer, Carey Hart, that focuses on key charities close to Carey’s heart. The intention of Good Ride is to give back while doing what he loves to do – ride motorcycles!

ABOUT INFINITE HERO FOUNDATION

Infinite Hero Foundation exists to connect our military, veterans and military family members with innovative and effective treatment programs for service related injuries.

Support our military heroes.