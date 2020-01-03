Custom Dynamics ProBEAM LED Motorcycle lights

by

by Steve Lita

We got our hands on this 2018 Harley bagger and have been making several improvements to the bike. We’ve already installed a new LED headlight, but we noticed there’s some room for improvement in other lighting categories: particularly the signals, brakes, and running lights. We reached out to the folks at Custom Dynamics and gathered some cool LED bits for this bike.

We’re installing the Custom Dynamics ProBEAM BCM compliant turn signal conversion kit (1157 rear, 1157 front) for Harley-Davidson. This is a plug-and-play LED turn signal conversion kit which includes front and rear LED signal assemblies. The fronts are available in your choice of ProBEAM Amber/White Dynamic Ringz or ProBEAM Solid Amber LED Turn Signals. We went with the amber signal with white ring for a running light. And the rear LEDs are available in your choice of ProBEAM 1157 Red Ring LED Turn Signals or ProBEAM 1157 Solid Red LED Turn Signals. Out back we chose the red ring version.

The ProBEAM Turn Signals are DOT- and SAE-compliant and are backed by the Custom Dynamics Lifetime LED Warranty. Fitment includes US Harley-Davidson models equipped with bullet-style dual intensity 1157 rear turn signals. Signal Stabilizer or Load Equalizer is not required on BCM-equipped bikes, like this 2018 Street Glide.

We chose the black finish bezels on the signals because this is a Street Glide Special, and most of the bike is trimmed in black. But the signal parts are also available in chrome, should you desire a bit more bling.

Also, the stock Harley rear fender tribar light functions as a running light only in stock form. So we opted to go with the ProBEAM dual intensity LED TriBar for 2014-19 Street Glide, Road Glide and Road King Special. Dual intensity means it functions as a running light while driving down the road, then also gets brighter (much brighter) when the brakes are applied. It’s a great way to warn motorists following behind that the bike is slowing down.

In building these parts, Cycle Dynamics uses the highest quality automotive LEDs and modern light pipe designs. Custom Dynamics offers this tribar in your choice of red or smoke finish. We got the red.

Installation was a snap. Literally. The signal’s bezels snap into the signal housings with a crisp, positive, secure snap. The TriBar light is held in with two screws which take a little contortion to get to, but it’s not impossible. The rear of this bike shines brighter at night now, and there’s no doubt the directional and brake lights will be seen better.

ProBEAM BCM-compliant turn signal conversion

ProBEAM dual intensity LED TriBar

Pick up issue #380 of American Iron Magazine for the full step by step install.

