DAYTONA TT Update

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.—After consultation between series and track officials, American Flat Track will hold its doubleheader race event on Saturday, March 14 at Daytona International Speedway without fans in attendance. This event will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials, and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. They will work with public health officials as they determine future scheduling beyond these events.

Advance ticket holders are offered equivalent admission for any other AFT Events race occurring within the next 18 calendar months. Contact [email protected] for inquiries and requests.

The event will continue to live stream on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold with the DAYTONA 200 presented by CoMoto Opening Ceremonies beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET (7:20 a.m. PT) and DAYTONA TT at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT). The same-day NBCSN telecast of the DAYTONA TT will air Saturday, March 14 beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. PT) on NBCSN.

How to Watch:

NBCSN and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold are the official homes for coverage of American Flat Track. For the 2020 season, NBCSN’s coverage of AFT remains in highly-coveted programming slots within two weeks of each event. The complete schedule for AFT on NBCSN can be viewed at AmericanFlatTrack.com/events-nbcsn/. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold—the most-robust motorsports offering in the digital marketplace—is a cornerstone of AFT’s digital strategy, providing live streaming coverage of every event and maintaining an active archive of all AFT content.

About American Flat Track:

American Flat Track is the world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series and one of the longest-running championships in the history of motorsports. Sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing in Daytona Beach, Florida, the series is highly regarded as the most competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing on the globe. For more information on American Flat Track, visit AmericanFlatTrack.com, view their Facebook page, follow them on Twitter, check out their Instagram, live stream the events with TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, and catch all the American Flat Track racing action on NBCSN.