Devin Henriques’s Tiny Custom Strider Bike Auction

Rapid City, SD, March 23, 2020 – Devin Henriques’s Tiny Custom Strider Bike is up for auction for only 72 hours starting at 12pm MDT on March 23rd. All proceeds benefit getting children on bikes with the All Kids Bike Learn-To-Ride Kindergarten PE Program. Check out Devin’s website where he is currently featuring the bike www.cognitomoto.com

Check out the one of a kind Tiny Custom Strider Bike and place your bid here.

Devin Henriques at Cognito Moto started as so many others do, from a pure love of motorcycles. He began building, customizing and creating parts and motorcycles that took his passion for motorcycles into a business in 2012.

About a year ago, while on her 5th Motorcycle Missions build, Krystal Hess began working with Devin. He’d generously donated his time, expertise and parts for her Motorcycle Mission builds – projects that provide a therapeutic benefit to our veterans and first responders. It was Krystal that introduced Devin to the opportunity to be part of the Flying Piston Benefit at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis. Because of his relationship and support of Motorcycle Missions, Devin, has two children, ages 3 and 5, who were already loving their own Strider bikes, was eager to sign on to customize a Strider bike.

Devin didn’t have a lot of time but knew he wanted to create a bike in the likeness of his signature style, the café racer. With the help of his two sons, he machined the tank and the seat and stripped and inverted the front forks to give the Strider Bike the look he was going for. The solid alloy components belie the tiny custom’s small size. It’s a heavyweight! Devin agrees and admits that the bike is not necessarily functionally on par to be a daily rider for a young child – but it does get plenty of attention with its sleek good looks. And that ultimately benefits the charities Devin supports.

About Cognito Moto:

Cognito Moto is located in Richmond, Virginia. They specialize in Café Racer parts and Fork conversions. Just a couple of guys who love motorcycles turned their hobby into a business helping other motorcycle enthusiasts build rad motorcycles. Cognito Moto has been designing and fabricating their own parts since 2012. For more information visit www.cognitomoto.com

About All Kids Bike®:

All Kids Bike® is a national movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. 100% of the proceeds will support All Kids Bike and its mission to get Kindergarten Learn-To-Ride PE Programs into schools across the United States. For more information visit www.allkidsbike.org.

About The Flying Piston:

The Flying Piston is an organization that produces charitable events to assist in raising awareness and funds for nonprofits. The Flying Piston works with sponsors to increase their brand awareness and integrate their participation with cause marketing. Flying Pistons does this by developing programs and providing materials that sponsors can use for their outreach and to increase their effectiveness. The Strider Custom Bike Program is one such example. For more information visit www.flyingpistonbenefit.com.

About the Strider Custom Bike Program:

The Strider Custom Bike Program is an initiative of The Flying Piston Benefit produced by Marilyn Stemp of Iron Trader News and Jeff Najar of Biker Pros to raise awareness and funds for All Kids Bike. Each year a new class of bikes is unveiled at the Flying Piston Benefit Builders Breakfast at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip the first Sunday of the annual Sturgis Rally.