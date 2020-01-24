DIY Softail Bolt-On Upgrades

by

So it’s time for your bagger to receive a makeover. Maybe you want to just swap out your bike’s floorboards. Or maybe you want your bagger to really snarl, making your presence known on Main Street or at your local bike night. Your choices for where to look might be overwhelming, but we’re here to help make the process just a bit easier, and hopefully serve up some inspiration. We have partnered up with Dennis Kirk once again to help dress up a 2014 Street Glide, with many parts that fit across the Touring model line (be sure to double-check the fitment when visiting the product page). We have included the Dennis Kirk part numbers and prices.

Vance & Hines VO2 Air Cleaner $499.99 ­— #188408

With your new exhaust system from Vance & Hines sorted out, why not pair it with the chromed VO2 air cleaner from the same company. The 90-degree intake elbow increases air velocity into the combustion chamber, thus increasing volumetric efficiency. It features a stylish open-cage cover with the V&H riveted badge, and these style air cleaners are as popular as ever. VIEW PRODUCT

Mustang Seats DayTripper $332.99 ­— #454269

Mustang is a leader in the design and construction of motorcycle seats. Since 1980, it has been proud of making the highest quality, most comfortable seats available and offering them at reasonable prices. These seats are designed for all-day riding comfort for both the driver and passenger. Every Mustang seat is made in the United States by true craftsmen who take pride in transforming the highest quality, raw materials into a finished product. The DayTripper features advanced comfort technology and a brand-new style.

Detailed stitch work will set your seat apart from the other saddles. VIEW PRODUCT

Vance & Hines Shortshots Staggered Exhuast $449.99 — #44-06478

Pair your chromed apes with a 2-into-2 chromed, staggered exhaust system from Vance & Hines. The short, fat, straight pipes offer a more compact look, with the unique touch of the twin-slash ends. State-of-the-art blueproof technology will help retain the shiny chrome appearance. The whole package includes necessary hardware and removable baffles, and, of course, increases performance over stock throughout the rev range and improves both power and torque output. High-Flow Cats increase flow while providing the right amount of back-pressure for optimal torque. These are 50-state legal. Plus, they come with all the necessary hardware. VIEW PRODUCT

Kuryakyn Blasted Silver Riot Floorboards $143.99 – #4902551

Kuryakyn’s Riot collection offers no-BS styling and steadfast stability and traction, delivering the confidence to run wild on-or off-road. The Blasted Silver Riot footpegs offer rugged MX styling, measuring 11-3/4″ x 5″ x 1-1/4″ and tapering off from the front to back for more cornering clearance. These are made of double cast aluminum and are available in silver or satin black finishes. VIEW PRODUCT

Khrome Werks Chrome 14″ Fat Bobber Ape Hangers $167.19 — #5900124

Give your Softail a more menacing appeal with these chromed 14″ apes from Khrome Werks, which offer a more forward and upward position than conventional apehangers. This bar is 1-1/4″ in diameter with a 1″ center mount and 1″ grip mount. Diamond knurls offer nonslip clamping on risers with 3-1/2″ centers. The right-hand grip is notched for throttle-by-wire senor and dimpled and drilled for late-model controls. VIEW PRODUCT

