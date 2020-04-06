Electric Vehicle Showdown: Harley vs. Tesla

The YouTube channel DragTimes held a head-to-head 1/4 mile drag race between a Harley-Davidson LiveWire and Tesla Model 3 Performance at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis. A video showing the race from DragTimes, along with the posted results, can be seen below.

There were two races between the electric vehicles, and in each race the LiveWire won. This is not to say that the Tesla did not put up a good fight. In both instances, the Tesla managed to greatly reduce the distance between the two vehicles. just before the conclusion of each race.

The first race saw the LiveWire finish in 11.67 seconds at 109.87 mph. The Model 3 Performance finished in 11.718 seconds at 113.19 mph.

In the second race, the LiveWire finished in 11.648 seconds at 110.53 mph. The Model 3 Performance finished in 11.708 seconds at 114.11 mph.