Get Bent: Step up to the Bar

We decided to dig into our archives and run one of our most popular stories from this day in 2009.

Ever wanted to swap out your stock handlebars with a custom set, but couldn’t decide which style to go with? Maybe the cost has been too prohibitive, or your bike’s setup won’t accommodate the bars you really want. Problem solved: Use the new Bendee Barz handlebar kit from ACME Products. This revolutionary bar design will allow anyone to add a custom set of bars to his ride with minimal effort, and even more minimal financial investment. Here’s how it works: Each section of Bendee Barz stainless steel tubing shrouds a pliable, but durable, ceramic core. Using the included handlebar template and measuring guide, you simply coil the tubing in ACME’s special bar-baking tray, then heat for roughly 20 minutes at 225 degrees F. Once heated, the tubing can then be shaped, twisted, knotted, etc., until it hardens into the desired bar configuration. From flowing beach bars to low-slung broomsticks to sky-high apes, Bendee Barz can give you any bar style you can imagine, and then some. The amazing aspect of Bendee Barz is that the 1″ diameter tubing will work with virtually every stock or custom bike’s front end, with or without wiring, and any grip/hand control selection. And, Bendee Barz can be reheated and reshaped continuously without compromising the integrity of the steel tubing or ceramic core, allowing you to change handlebar styles as often as you like.

Bendee Barz are available in precut lengths of 2′, 3′, and 4′, with custom lengths by request. Two finishes are offered (stock stainless or custom black powdercoat), with prices starting at $29.95 per foot. And best of all, every section of Bendee Barz tubing is backed by ACME Products’ limited lifetime warranty. How’s that for a no-risk deal?

So, if you can dream up a cool handlebar design for your cycle, and know how to turn your oven up to 225 degrees, you can have the most badass set of custom bars on the block. Just remember that your friends at AIM tipped you off to this great, and affordable, way to add a touch of custom to that special two-wheeled treasure. No foolin’.