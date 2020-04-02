H-D Leaks Hint at Café Racer and Flat Tracker

Harley-Davidson is once again looking to bring something new to the table—if certain pictures and documents leaked onto the internet from an investor presentation are to be believed. More accurately, The Motor Company may have two (or more) new motorcycles coming along.

On the more conservative side is a café-like motorcycle with a bronze and black color scheme that is very easy on the eyes. Another prototype seems to be a new spin on the XR1200 flat track racer homage first unleashed back in the 2000s. Both appear to sport Revolution Max engines.

Currently not much else is known about these bikes. With COVID-19 still being a concern worldwide for the foreseeable future, one can conclude that their respective releases are a ways away.