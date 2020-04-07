Harley-Davidson’s First Quarter Status

The last three months have seen Harley-Davidson‘s (HOG) stock decline by about 59 percent. In contrast, the S&P 500 has seen a 24 percent decrease. This development comes after The Motor Company saw sales improvements toward the end of last year. Much of this current decline can be attributed to Harley having temporarily shut down retail stores and manufacturing facilities in response to COVID-19.

As a result, market research firm Argus estimates that shares in 2020 have gone from $3.52 per share to $3.07 per share.

Harley-Davidson will officially reveal its first quarter results before market hours on Tuesday, April 28, via audio webcast. Details on how to join and register for this event can be read here.