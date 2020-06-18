Harley-Davidson’s The No Show, Day Four

MILWAUKEE (June 15, 2020) – Harley-Davidson Motor Company presents The No Show, a week-long online motorcycle show that brings together Harley-Davidson’s global community.

Hosted on Harley-Davidson’s Instagram account now through June 21st, The No Show features 60 builders from 10 countries, with half of those builders coming from the postponed Mama Tried, Congregation Vintage Bike & Car, and Born-Free motorcycle shows. The remaining craftsmen and women were invited by Harley-Davidson and span a range of style, era, and geography. The bikes will be rolled out in batches every day for five days with awards being given out at the end of the week.

Those who visit The No Show can scroll through the array of bikes and tap into their favorites where they’ll see a personal video of each builder walking them through his or her masterpiece. Dotted throughout the bikes will be all the nuts and bolts of every motorcycle show—music, merch, and awards. After checking out custom builds, attendees can scroll to the virtual “stage” to listen to acoustic sets by The White Buffalo, Hollis Brown, and The Kenneth Brian Band. There is also a “merch booth” featuring ultra-limited-edition The No Show t-shirts.

“The No Show is a platform that provides everyone from enthusiasts to new riders a place to converge and celebrate the diverse artistry that comes with custom builds,” said Patrick Holly, brand director at Harley-Davidson Motor Company. “As a way to show our gratitude to the builders that helped make The No Show possible, 100 percent of show t-shirt sales will go directly to each invited builder.”

On the last day of the show, Sunday, June 21st, three builders are to be recognized for their achievements in ingenuity, artistry, self-expression, and ability to pave a new road in customization. One winner will be selected from each of the following categories to receive a one-of-a-kind award created by Harley-Davidson designers:

• Media Choice Award: chosen and presented by journalists from industry-leading motorcycle publications. American Iron Magazine being one of those publications.

• H-D Styling & Design Award: chosen and presented by Brad Richards, vice president of styling & design at Harley-Davidson and long-time garage builder.

• Harley-Davidson Museum Award: chosen by the museum staff and presented by Bill Davidson, vice president of the Harley-Davidson Museum and great-grandson of Harley-Davidson’s Co-Founder William A. Davidson.

Catch The No Show through June 21st on Harley-Davidson’s Instagram and follow along on Twitter and Facebook to catch exclusive show content.