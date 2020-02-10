Harley Debuts Special Edition Paint For the Road Glide Special

The new Eagle Eye Special Edition Paint Option is a custom paint scheme only available as installed at the Harley-Davidson® factory on the Road Glide® Special model.

Factory installation offers the customer an attainable custom paint option that eliminates the need to either re-paint the original components or install an accessory paint set that leaves take-off painted parts on the shop floor. The Eagle Eye Special Edition paint option finish meets demanding Harley-Davidson standards for quality and durability, and is backed by the Harley-Davidson limited warranty.

The Eagle Eye paint option is executed on a brilliant yellow base color with a glossy clear coat finish. A design highlight is a black eagle graphic with spread wings that flows from the right side of the fuel tank to the right side of the fairing. A simple Bar & Shield™ logo is on the left side of the tank. Harley-Davidson script is aligned on the outside edge of each saddlebag lid, and the saddlebag latches are color-matched. The special edition paint is applied to the fairing, fuel tank, front and rear fenders, saddlebags and sidecovers.

Base price of the 2020 Road Glide Special model with the Eagle Eye Special Edition Paint Option is $29,294*, a $1,495 premium over base price with a standard solid color.

