In previous issues, our project Street Bob went from being a chromed-out, laid-back bobber to a performance-ready motorcycle covered in shades of black. The cockpit series consisted of installing a Satin Black T-bar from Wild 1 Chubbies, black hand controls from Performance Machine, and a seat from Le Pera. With the bulk of the transformation complete, the remaining chrome on the bike stood out like a sore thumb and had to be replaced.

Again, Performance Machine had just the right components to replace a few of the remaining chrome parts with ones using its Black Ops finish. For this project, we’re installing PM’s Apex fuel cap and dummy side fuel cap with LED gauge. We’re also dumping the stock chrome horn cover and adding PM’s Merc horn cover to add some custom flair to the otherwise ugly side of the bike. The Black Ops finish on these parts neatly matches some of the stock H-D wrinkle black components like the dash console and engine, giving the bike a more seamless appearance. The PM components also come in Contrast Cut and chrome, and in other styles to fit any unique motorcycle scheme.

Every component is quality-built with ease of installation and use in mind. The only part that requires a little bit of thinking is the fuel gauge cap, which requires cutting the stock wires and splicing in the supplied PM wires. Other than that, there’s no drilling, sanding, or shimming to make any of the parts fit; they go back on just like the stock parts came off. This whole project should take less than an hour and provides a premium custom attitude to your bike.

Have a look at Performance Machine parts and upgrades for your bike.

For step-by-step instructions and to read the full story of this fuel gauge, and horn cover install—you can purchase the Issue 118 of American Iron Garage RIGHT NOW online.

