Have Your Build Featured in AIG Letters

Want the spotlight shining on your home-built bike in our upcoming issue of American Iron Garage? Well, now is your chance! Send us photos to [email protected] of your custom build, preferably before-and-after photos, be it complete or under construction, and it might just land in the Letters section of the issue.

Photos should be high-resolution JPEG images (at least 300 dpi at 4″ x 6″). Please also include in your email your name, address, and detailed descriptions and information on the build.