Indian Challenger Recall Due To Shaft Bearing Failure

Indian Motorcycle Company (Indian) issued a recall on a number of 2020 Challengers due to an engine output shaft bearing failure. This failure could cause a sudden loss of power, increasing the risk of a crash.

The engine output shaft bearing may not have been sufficiently lubricated during assembly, possibly resulting in bearing failure at very low mileage.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) a potential number of 616 Indian Challengers are affected by the recall.

Indian will notify owners, and dealers will lubricate the output shaft bearings on motorcycles with less than 50 miles on the odometer, free of charge. Motorcycles with greater than 50 miles will not require a repair, and can either be inspected by a dealer, or the owner can self-report the odometer reading directly to Indian. The recall is expected to begin in April 2020. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian’s number for this recall is I-20-02. Note: Owners with an odometer reading of less than 50 miles are advised to not operate their motorcycle until it is repaired.

You can also enter your bike’s VIN number on the Polaris website to see if it’s effected by this recall.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.