Indian Eyes Electric Motorcycle Market

Edward Arriaza June 12, 2020
Indian FTR 1200

Indian Motorcycle will be giving Harley-Davidson some competition with what is looking to be its foray into the world of electric motorcycles, judging by the company filing a trademark application for the name “EFTR.” The EFTR name is intended for electric motorcycles, per the application that was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office, and also indicates that it will be an electric version of the modular FTR 1200.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

While this would be the first electric vehicle under the Indian name, Indian’s parent company Polaris had dabbled with an electric two-wheeler once before and not too long ago with the 2016 Victory Empulse TT. Perhaps in response to Harley’s own entrance into electric motorcycles with the release of the LiveWire, the powers that be at Indian/Polaris have opted to give electric bikes another swing.

