Indian Motorcycles 2020 Roadmaster Elite Revealed

Minneapolis (February 4, 2020) – Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced the return of the Roadmaster Elite with a limited production of 225 motorcycles. As Indian Motorcycle’s premier touring machine, the 2020 Roadmaster Elite takes craftsmanship to a whole new level and delivers a truly one-of-a-kind touring experience. Powered by the Thunder Stroke 116 engine, the 2020 model pairs modern touring amenities with iconic Indian Motorcycle styling.

Each and every Roadmaster Elite undergoes a meticulous paint process that takes more than 30 hours to complete and is finished by hand. The new Thunder Black Vivid Crystal over Gunmetal Flake paint with off-set red pinstripes and exclusive red elite badging with matching push-rod tubes delivers a new, meaner and sportier look. The 19-inch precision machined wheel under the valanced front fender adds to this look, while still maintaining a classic aesthetic.

While a custom-inspired paint scheme means riders will be seen, an upgraded 600-watt PowerBand Audio Plus system means riders will be heard. The PowerBand Audio Plus system delivers exceptional sound and clarity from high-output fairing, trunk, and saddlebag speakers that are 50 percent louder when compared to the stock audio system. The PowerBand Audio Plus system features an enhanced nine-band dynamic equalizer that auto-adjusts specific frequencies to the optimal level at different vehicle speeds to compensate for road, wind, and engine noise to deliver crystal clear sound quality in every riding condition.

“The Roadmaster itself delivers the ultimate touring experience, but the Roadmaster Elite takes that experience to an even higher level, designed specifically for riders who pay attention to each and every detail,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “Whether riding around town or across the country, the Roadmaster Elite is a statement maker – packed with all the modern touring amenities riders would ever need or want, with an aesthetic that is captivating.”

As Indian Motorcycle’s most powerful air-cooled engine, the Thunder Stroke 116 features a new high-flow cylinder head that delivers class-leading performance with 126 ft-lbs of torque. Additionally, three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard and Sport, allow riders to adjust the bike’s throttle response to fit their riding preferences. The throttle map for each ride mode was designed with a specific application in mind, resulting in one motorcycle with three distinct personalities.

Further enhancing the ride is the Indian Motorcycle Ride Command system – the largest, fastest, most customizable infotainment system on two wheels. The seven-inch, glove-compatible touchscreen features turn-by-turn navigation, customizable rider information screens, Bluetooth® compatibility, and pairs with the Indian Motorcycle Ride Command mobile app for remote accessibility to key vehicle information. New 2020 connected features include traffic and weather overlays, so riders can plan their ride to avoid traffic and poor weather conditions. Riders can also plan a ride route with up to 100 points on the Ride Command website and wirelessly transfer it to the bike via Bluetooth.

As standard equipment, the 2020 Roadmaster Elite packs premium touring amenities riders have come to expect from an Indian Roadmaster, including a tank-mounted analog fuel and volt meters, rear cylinder deactivation and full Pathfinder LED lighting with driving lights. With a genuine leather two-up touring seat with individual heating for both the rider and passenger, passenger armrests, heated handgrips, backlit switch cubes, and a power-adjustable flare windscreen, the Roadmaster Elite delivers unmatched comfort and an unparalleled riding experience. Standard amenities include, ABS, keyless ignition, weatherproof and remote-locking saddlebags, a spacious trunk that fits two full face helmets, and over 37 gallons of storage space.

Pricing for the ultra-premium Roadmaster Elite starts at $38,999 in the U.S. and $46,999 in Canada. Available at Indian Motorcycle dealers today.

For more information on the 2020 Roadmaster Elite, or to find the nearest dealer, visit IndianMotorcycle.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.