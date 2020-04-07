Indian’s “AMA” with Steve Caballero, Carey Hart

Indian Motorcycle encourages its followers on social media to submit questions to specific influencers for its “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) Influencer series.

Fan "AMA" with Steve Caballero Last week as part of the first #indianmotorcycle "Ask Me Anything", you left questions in the comments for rider and skateboarding legend Steve Caballero.Now is your chance to see if your question got picked, and to learn more about Cab. Posted by Indian Motorcycle on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Indian Motorcycle kicked off its first AMA video session today with skateboarding legend and Bones Brigade member Steve Caballero. Indian Motorcycle asked its audience to submit and post their questions on social media for a recorded video that posted today. No question is off limits. Anything about motorcycles, skateboards, art, shoes, family, and more is allowed. This series is here to pull back the curtain and learn who these influencers are, how they came to be, and why they ride.

Posts regarding this AMA can be found on Instagram and Facebook.

Every other week, Indian Motorcycle will be focusing on a new influencer, to be announced on Indian’s aforementioned social media accounts.

Participating influencers are as follows: