Keeping cool with JIMS ForceFlow cylinder head cooler. It literally forces the heat away from your engine by pushing high-velocity air through the cylinder fin pack in a wide flow pattern directed at the head gasket surface. Powered by a cooling fan that was designed to cool brakes in NASCAR, the JIMS ForceFlow can lower head temperatures up to 100 F. The ForceFlow can either be activated by a thermostat (included) or wired for a manual on/off switch. This special design also relocates the horn inside the ForceFlow’s streamlined housing. From $420. Info: JIMS USA, 805/482-6913, JIMSUSA.com.

JIMS ForceFlow cylinder head cooler