King Of The Baggers: Bagger Racing at Laguna Seca

IRVINE, CA (February 7, 2020) – MotoAmerica and Drag Specialties will combine forces to make Bagger class road racing a reality as the highly customized, ever-booming V-twins will invade WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Saturday, July 11, for the first-ever King of the Baggers event.

Held in conjunction with round six of the 2020 MotoAmerica Series, the Drag Specialties King of the Baggers will be part of the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest At Monterey, a weekend packed full of motorcycle sport and lifestyle. That means seven classes of racing will take to one of the most famous racetracks in the world, the iconic 2.238-mile circuit that’s nestled in the hills of the Monterey Peninsula – with the Baggers joining the premier MotoAmerica Superbike, Supersport, Liqui Moly Junior Cup, Stock 1000, Twins Cup and Heritage Cup racing.

“I can’t wait to go watch the Baggers come down the Corkscrew for the first time,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “That will be a sight that I think our fans will love. I think these guys will put on a heck of a show and it will tie in nicely with all the other things we have planned for the Superbike Speedfest At Monterey. It’s going to be an awesome weekend of all things motorcycling at Laguna Seca.”

The King of the Baggers will crown a champion and the competitors vying for that crown will come from an elite group of V-Twin companies that will be finalized mid-February. Teams will be showcasing their V-Twin Bagger products both on the racetrack and off.

“Drag Specialties has been the leader in V-twin performance products since 1968,” said Jim Matchette, Drag Specialties National Sales Manager. “Our company’s heritage comes from supporting racing and our slogan is ‘We Support the Sport.’ We are excited to be a part of this ground-breaking event and look forward to seeing where this inaugural race takes the performance bagger market. Drag Specialties has all the premier brands that will make these bikes perform at their highest level. We look forward to seeing all of you at Laguna Seca in July.”

The King of the Baggers has the builders excited about the chance to test their wares against each other and at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“In all my years of working in the motorcycle industry, I have never been to Laguna Seca,” said Brandon Holstein, owner/builder of The Speed Merchant. “So, I am beyond excited to be going for the first time and being a part of the first-ever Drag Specialties King of the Baggers race.”

