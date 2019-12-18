by

by Stephen Long • Photos by Matt Kopec

That’s right. The American Iron staff has turned over a new leaf, opting now to listen to the angel on our right rather than the devil on our left. We discovered the light destined to make our halos shine brightly. Thanks to Kuryakyn, our once menacing Indian Scout Bobber was instantaneously canonized and now dons a halo between its handlebar and mirrors, dashing the machinations of evil everywhere it turns.

All right, maybe Kuryakyn’s Orbit Prism LED headlight isn’t all that biblically transcendent. But it sure does liven up the Scout Bobber. Switching from halogen bulbs to LEDs is all the rage these days; I’m sure you’ve noticed the uptick in blindingly white lights in your rearview mirrors or from oncoming traffic. But the truth is, LEDs are brighter and more efficient than the outgoing halogen bulbs. And especially on a motorcycle, it’s better to be seen even at the slight annoyance to cars than actually being invisible. (What’s that old phrase about loud pipes?)

As the autumn settled in, we searched for an upgrade over the stock headlight on the Indian Scout Bobber to combat the earlier sunsets and darker evenings spent commuting on New England and New York roads. The Kuryakyn Orbit Prism headlight fit the bill. The new LED bulbs shine far brighter and farther than the stock halogen bulbs, slicing through the darkness of backroads like a flashlight in a cave. But what of this talk of angels and saints and devils and sinners?

Well, the Orbit Prism also features a halo around the bulbs that operates as a running light when turned on. When you’re installing the headlight, you’ll find a red button that can be used to turn the halo effect on or off. What’s more, an app you can download lets you choose any hue on the color wheel for your halo. The app connects via Bluetooth, and it can be used to set the color of the light, various effects for the light (strobe, flashing, slow-changing, etc.), and even set the tempo of the light to the beat of any song you choose. That’s pretty cool, especially if you’re usually astride a bagger with stereos blaring out your favorite tunes.

Now opting for the Bluetooth-capable headlight added another few steps to a relatively simple install. The Bluetooth module is rather bulky, but we were able to make it fit in the pouch behind the headlight that houses all the wiring, granted we needed a couple of zip-ties to make it work. And there’s some extra plugging and matching involved to wire the whole doodad together. Still, this project shouldn’t take much longer than an hour to complete if you follow the steps we took to get there. Stock hardware is reused; all you need to worry about is the order in which you do the steps.

The Magic Light App

Eureka! If you wish to control the multicolor function of your brand-new Orbit Prism’s halo, you’ll need to download an app on your phone, the Magic Light. It’s available in both the Apple Store and Google Play store depending on your phone, or you can use a provided QR code to simply point and shoot for the download. From there, you sync up the headlight with the phone through the standard Bluetooth channel and voila, you’re ready to party.

The available color wheel allows you to choose whichever shade of red, blue, green, yellow, etc. you desire. You can also choose the option of having the light change progressively from any of the multitude of colors available; from there, you can set the rate at which these colors change. This rate-of-change option can also be synced up to music, which means your dreams of blasting EDM down the strip can finally be a reality.

Now, maybe you’re not into all these funky colors or dance-party strobes. That’s fine, too, as the halo can be turned off via a red button attached to the Bluetooth module. You can also turn it off through the Magic Light app.

