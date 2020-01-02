Kuryakyn’s XKursion Saddlebags

by

by Tricia Szulewski

Designed to work on all kinds of motorcycles, Kuryakyn’s XKursion XB saddlebags offer the ease of throwover saddlebags with thermoformed, water-resistant construction. Unlike other saddlebags that have the tendency to sag inward, these semi-rigid bags hold their shape and maintain their position on the bike without installing hardware on the motorcycle.

The contemporary-styled bags are made from UV-rated 1680 denier textile and have heat-resistant bottoms and anti-scratch back sides. The XKursion saddlebags feature a lined interior and multiple storage pockets and compartments. Each bag measures 16″ wide x 9.5″ deep (11.5″ expanded) x 11″ tall and holds 27 liters of storage (33 liters expanded). Expanding the bag increases the depth by 2″, providing enough room for a full-face helmet and more.

My Arai Quantum-X full-face helmet fit perfectly inside the XKursion when expanded. The mesh panel keeps it from falling out while loading and unloading.

The main compartment zips opened by way of a clamshell design and has side gussets and an elastic mesh panel to keep your contents from falling out when opened. The lid contains several pockets Kuryakyn calls “media storage.” The largest pocket is 12″ wide—perfect for storing your favorite magazine or a small laptop or tablet. Two other smaller pockets can be used for a variety of smaller items you want to access easily.

An outer zippered lined compartment offers more options for smaller items, and contains a key ring, three penci holders, and two other small pockets. All zippers are weather-resistant and easy to use even with gloves on due to long leather pulls.

Each bag has a pocket for a water bottle that faces forward for easy access. Both forward and rear panels offer laser-cut, low-profile MOLLE modular attachment options.

The outer compartment offers a place for keys, pens, maps, and anything you need to get to easily.

There are options for mounting the XKursion saddlebags. The strap kit includes an adjustable seat strap with zippered bag attachments which can be fitted to use either on top or under the motorcycle passenger seat. We mounted ours under our one-piece Corbin seat for the best fit on our Harley-Davidson Street 750. Four heavy-duty D-rings on the bike-side of the bags and two on the front are used with the included straps for extra security.

Each bag also includes G-hooks and adjustable straps for securing more stuff to the exterior of the bag. I find this best for larger soft goods like jackets and bed rolls. Ergonomic and secure top-mounted carry handles and a removeable adjustable shoulder strap allows you to easily transport your luggage off the bike at the end of the ride.

Kuryakyn’s XKursion XB saddlebags

