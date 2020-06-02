LOADING

Live Moto Industry Webinar Friday

American Iron June 2, 2020
This Friday, American Iron’s Steve Lita, and Tricia Szulewski will be part of REVVtalk‘s virtual round table. AIM readers can use code “AMERICANIRON” to get 10% off registration and enjoy the webinar.

This will be a 1.5 hour round table of moto-journalists at different points in their careers will discuss the current state of powersports journalism, their experiences, and hopefully tell a few crazy press launch stories that we’ve never heard before!

This Friday’s webinar will feature REVVpros: David Hilgendorf, Former Editor of “Motorcycle Consumer News” (now out of print); Julia LaPalme, freelancer; Steve Lita, “American Iron” Magazine; Tricia Szulewski, WomenRidersNow.com.

Rider Education Virtual Vault (REVV) is a platform that aims to educate riders through live webinars, conferences and an extensive video library.

