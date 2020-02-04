New 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

MILWAUKEE (February 3, 2020) – The Harley-Davidson® CVO™ Road Glide® motorcycle returns as a mid-year addition to the 2020 portfolio of limited-production, super-premium motorcycles from the Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations™ program. The CVO Road Glide offers the ultimate combination of premier style, thrilling performance, and ride-enhancing technology in a Touring motorcycle for customers who only settle for the best-of-the-best.

The CVO Road Glide motorcycle joins the CVO Tri Glide®, the CVO Limited, and the CVO Street Glide® models in the 2020 collection from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations.

Since its inception in 1999, the Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations program has created exclusive motorcycle models for the most-discerning customers, often using finishes, materials, technology and accessories that are only available on a CVO model. The Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain – the most displacement and power offered factory-installed in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle – is exclusive to CVO models.

CVO Road Glide

The CVO Road Glide model is a high-performance Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycle equipped to offer the rider outstanding long-range comfort, commanding performance, and a suite of new rider-assist technologies. Base price for the 2020 CVO Road Glide model is $40,999*.

New features of the 2020 CVO Road Glide

H-D ™ Connect (see below)



Connect (see below) Reflex ™ Defensive Rider Systems (see below)



Defensive Rider Systems (see below) Heated Kahuna ™ Collection hand grips match Kahuna shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, heated grips and rider and passenger boards. The Kahuna Collection features mirror-like chrome surfaces surrounded by rich black rubber that provides grip and traction where needed. A red Bar & Shield™ logo completes the look on many Kahuna Collection components.



Collection hand grips match Kahuna shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, heated grips and rider and passenger boards. The Kahuna Collection features mirror-like chrome surfaces surrounded by rich black rubber that provides grip and traction where needed. A red Bar & Shield™ logo completes the look on many Kahuna Collection components. Boom! ™ Audio 30K Bluetooth ® Helmet Headset (see below).



Audio 30K Bluetooth Helmet Headset (see below). Low-profile two-piece fuel tank console with lighted CVO ™ logo.



logo. A single-color choice: Premium Sand Dune monotone finish with pearl topcoat and subtle graphics highlighted by Smoked Satin Chrome, Gloss Black and Black Onyx finishes. Front and rear wheels are finished in Gloss Black/Smoked Satin. Heavy Breather air cleaner is finished in Gloss Black.

Key CVO Road Glide Model features

The exclusive Knockout ™ 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels feature a split seven-spoke design that provides an open and airy look, with the spokes blending into the rim to add visual diameter. This is the only 21-inch front wheel fitment offered on a Harley-Davidson Touring model. The front suspension is re-tuned for no compromise in handling and braking performance with this larger-diameter front wheel.



21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels feature a split seven-spoke design that provides an open and airy look, with the spokes blending into the rim to add visual diameter. This is the only 21-inch front wheel fitment offered on a Harley-Davidson Touring model. The front suspension is re-tuned for no compromise in handling and braking performance with this larger-diameter front wheel. The Fang Front Spoiler adds dramatic lower bodywork and a fresh custom styling feature exclusive to the CVO Road Glide. The bodywork has been designed and tested not to negatively affect Road Glide model aerodynamics.



The Road Glide frame-mounted shark-nose fairing delivers world-class aerodynamics developed through wind tunnel testing to optimize rider comfort. Triple splitstream vents alter the air pressure behind the fairing to reduce head buffeting. The fairing holds dual Daymaker LED reflector headlamps that light a brilliant path down the darkest roads.



Molded saddlebags feature One Touch latches and can be opened or closed with a single finger push or pull.



A high-performance Screamin’ Eagle ® Heavy Breather intake improves air flow to the engine and adds bold hot-rod style.



Heavy Breather intake improves air flow to the engine and adds bold hot-rod style. The built-in Wireless Headset Interface Module (WHIM) permits wireless Bluetooth headset connectivity to the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system.

New CVO Motorcycle Technology

H-D™ Connect

H-D Connect introduces subscription-based cellular connectivity to select Harley-Davidson motorcycles to keep riders connected to their motorcycle through their smart phone using the latest version of the Harley-Davidson® App. (See separate Technology release for full details. The H-D™ Connect service is not available in all markets. Market availability will vary.)

Reflex™ Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS)

RDRS is a new collection of technology designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking, utilizing the latest chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology. (See separate Technology release for full details.)

Wireless Headset

The CVO Road Glide is shipped with a single Boom!™ Audio 30K Bluetooth® helmet headset designed for cordless interface with the Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system. This new headset features the latest wireless communication technology – Mesh Intercom™ Network. The protocol automatically connects to a near limitless number of riders while in public mode to eliminate lost group connections when someone goes out of range. The headset can connect with up to 16 riders in private mode up to five miles, and enables the same functions as a wired headset (CB, phone, navigation prompts, radio and audio, with voice commands) and fulfills the Apple Carplay® microphone requirement for the Boom!™ Box GTS. A Quick Charge feature can provide up to five hours of additional talk time with a 20-minute charge.

Boom! Box GTS with Premium Boom!™ Audio

The CVO Road Glide model is equipped with a Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system with four Boom!™ Stage II bi-amped speakers (paired in fairing and saddlebag lids), 150 watts per channel from two separate 300-watt amplifiers for 600 watts total power. The 6.5-inch color touchscreen is covered with durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass and offers low reflectivity with minimal sun washout for exceptional visibility in all situations. Additional features include advanced navigation, Apple CarPlay® compatibility, personalization options, and integration with the Harley-Davidson App. The entire system can be managed through the touch screen, the motorcycle hand controls and by voice commands.

Exclusive Milwaukee-Eight 117 Power

The largest-displacement factory-installed engine available from Harley-Davidson, the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine (117 CID; 1923cc) is rated at 125 ft. lbs. of torque.

A high-performance camshaft is matched to displacement and air flow



A high-performance intake flows more air into the engine

* Prices listed are the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices for base models. Options such as color are available at additional cost. Prices exclude tax, title, licensing, registration fees, destination charges, added accessories, and additional dealer charges, if any, and are subject to change. Harley-Davidson reimburses dealers for performing manufacturer-specified pre-delivery inspection and setup tasks. Dealer prices may vary.