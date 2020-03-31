New Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Performance Parts

MILWAUKEE (March 25, 2020) – The all-new Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® products for your ride are here to keep the thrills rolling mile after mile. High-flow exhaust kits, performance cams, ultra-powerful Screamin’ Eagle engines and a comprehensive line of upgrades get you to peak exhilaration quickly and smoothly with the power to handle whatever comes. Conquer the road ahead with H-D® parts and accessories.

SCREAMIN’ EAGLE® MILWAUKEE-EIGHT® ENGINE STAGE IV KIT 114CI OR 117CI TO 131CI

Go big or go home. With the largest displacement of any Harley-Davidson® Stage Kit, this 114/117CI to 131CI Stage IV Kit was designed to deliver maximum horsepower – all the way to the redline. Packaged with patent-protected cylinder technology, it allows for the largest Harley-Davidson® bolt-on engine upgrade to any Milwaukee-Eight® motor. Features new CNC-ported heads with 1mm bigger valves than the previous generation, and fully machined combustion chambers. Coupled with the kit’s high-lift SE8-517 cam, high compression pistons and a 64mm throttle body and intake manifold, this combination delivers a thrilling 131 ft-lb of torque and 121 HP rear-wheel output when paired with Screamin’ Eagle® Street Cannon Mufflers. It’s designed to run at high-end RPMs and provide a significant boost of torque from cruising speed. You’ll feel the difference as soon as you twist the throttle.

The Screamin’ Eagle 131 Stage IV Kit is eligible for Custom Coverage under the motorcycle’s factory 24-month vehicle limited warranty when dealer-installed by an authorized H-D Dealer within 60 days of vehicle purchase and is otherwise backed by a 12-month limited warranty.

Performance components include:

• Screamin’ Eagle CNC Ported Cylinder Head with CNC machined chamber and 1mm larger valves than previous generation

• 131 Stage IV Timer cover

• SE8-517 High-Lift Cam

• Forged High Compression Pistons

• Screamin’ Eagle High Performance Cam Bearing

• Screamin’ Eagle High Performance Tappets

• Screamin’ Eagle 4.31″ Steel Sleeve Cylinders

• Screamin’ Eagle 64mm Throttle Body and Cast Manifold

• Screamin’ Eagle High Flow Injectors (5.5 g/sec)

Complete fitment information can be found on H-D.com.

SCREAMIN’ EAGLE® MILWAUKEE-EIGHT® ENGINE STAGE IV KIT – 107CI TO 128CI

This Stage IV Kit was designed to deliver maximum horsepower – all the way to the redline. Features new CNC-ported heads with 1mm bigger valves than the previous generation, and fully machined combustion chambers. Coupled with the kit’s high-lift SE8-517 cam, high compression pistons and a 64mm throttle body and intake manifold, this combination delivers a thrilling 126 ft-lb of torque and 121 HP rear-wheel output when paired with Screamin’ Eagle® Street Cannon Mufflers. It’s designed to run at high-end RPMs and provide a significant boost of torque from cruising speed. You’ll feel the difference as soon as you twist the throttle.

The Screamin’ Eagle 128 Stage IV Kit is eligible for Custom Coverage under the motorcycle’s factory 24-month vehicle limited warranty when dealer-installed by an authorized H-D Dealer within 60 days of vehicle purchase and is otherwise backed by a 12-month limited warranty.

Performance components include:

• Screamin’ Eagle CNC Ported Cylinder Head with CNC machined chamber and 1mm larger valves than previous generation

• 128 Stage IV Timer cover

• SE8-517 High-Lift Cam

• Forged High Compression Pistons

• Screamin’ Eagle High Performance Cam Bearing

• Screamin’ Eagle High Performance Tappets

• Screamin’ Eagle 4.31″ Steel Sleeve Cylinders

• Screamin’ Eagle 64mm Throttle Body and Cast Manifold

• Screamin’ Eagle High Flow Injectors (5.5 g/sec)

Complete fitment information can be found on H-D.com.

Both the 131CI and 128CI Stage IV Kits comply with noise and emissions standards in all U.S. states other than California on 2017-later Touring Models. Street-compliant statements may not apply to markets outside the United States. The 131CI Stage IV Kit fits ’17-later Touring models equipped with Twin-Cooled™ Milwaukee-Eight® 114CI or 117CI engine. The 128CI Stage IV Kit fits ’17-later Touring models equipped with Twin-Cooled™ Milwaukee-Eight® 107CI engine. Neither kits fit Trike models. ’17-’19 models require separate purchase of High-Capacity Oil Pump P/N 62400248. 17-’18 models require separate purchase of Screamin’ Eagle High-Capacity Clutch Plate Kit P/N 37000258. Not for use with Screamin’ Eagle® High-Flow Exhaust Systems with Street Cannon Mufflers. All models require additional purchase of ECM recalibration with the Screamin’ Eagle Pro Street Tuner for proper installation. See an authorized Harley-Davidson® dealer for details.