NHRA Announces Launch, a New Career Portal Platform

The National Hot Rod Association, along with Pro Stock Motorcycle legend Terry Vance and the Vance Family Foundation, have announced the official start of NHRA Launch Motorsports Careers, NHRA’s motorsports career portal.

NHRA Launch Motorsports Careers will allow individuals and companies within the motorsports industry to connect for career opportunities. Individuals who are looking for jobs may search for openings within the portal while companies with available jobs may post openings.

The goal of NHRA Launch Motorsports Careers is to provide opportunities to those with a passion for motorsports to dive into the industry and begin their careers. These opportunities will range from crew member positions, to team public relations managers, to seasonal track operational work.

With a one million-dollar donation from the Vance Family Foundation, NHRA Launch Motorsports Careers was born.



“I’ve been involved in a lot of nice things since I started my foundation and I was thinking I wanted to do something in our sport,” said Vance, co-owner of the Pro Stock Motorcycle powerhouse team Vance & Hines. “I owe so much to the sport I can’t even begin to tell you.

“Look at Robert Hight (Funny Car champion) and Mike Neff (Funny Car crew chief) and all the guys that have come through the sport that had to know somebody in order to make it happen. If you don’t know anybody, you’re kind of out. I know what that feels like and it is a lousy place to be.

“I want NHRA Launch Motorsports Careers to help kids not feel that way. If that happens and then a corporate sponsor comes along it takes this thing into the stratosphere, I’d be the happiest guy in the world.”

Spearheading the NHRA Launch Motorsports Careers program is NHRA senior manager for marketing and research Mike Rau.

“My passion for motorsports began after I started with NHRA in 2014,” Rau said. “Our goal is to jump-start that passion in students and help open the door to careers within our field.”

The NHRA Launch Motorsports Careers portal is open and NHRA invites individuals to begin their search for their career in the motorsports field. The site has already connected 18 individuals with jobs in motorsports and hopes to continue to build connections with individuals and companies.

The portal may be found at NHRA.com/launch.