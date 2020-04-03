Our Motorcycle Family

I have never seen anything like this in my 29 years as the publisher of this magazine. I hope and pray that the coronavirus will be in retreat here and around the world very soon. That our lives shall return to normal after this massive and deadly shock. I suspect the virus will forever impact our lives. But I know we are strong and will figure our way through this.

No one knows for certain what the long-term effects of the virus will be or what the aftermath will look like. But we can be sure our day-to-day lives will permanently change in more ways than we can imagine. Either way, we are doing what we can to make your lives a bit better with entertainment and education. I hope we help add to your lives with this magazine, our website, and online activities.

Our team here at American Iron Magazine has been working hard throughout the crisis, and yes, we practice social distancing at our home offices and when out on our motorcycles. (Granted, as riders, we have always had our own version of social distancing at six feet or more when riding.)

Yet no matter how hard any of us work, there are some things we have no control over, and that includes the financial state of the motorcycle industry and so many of the good people who make it work.

Yes, we will continue to produce great articles for you to read, but many of the motorcycle businesses and products we feature in these pages have understandably tightened their budgets to get through this crisis.

So, not knowing what to expect in the short term from our advertisers, I feel it is better for all if we publish a slightly thinner issue of American Iron Magazine. At least until everyone is financially stable once again. With that in mind, we all need to actively support our friends in the industry—manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and magazines—any way we can. Especially the many small family-owned motorcycle businesses we have long counted on. Once a business gets knocked down, it seldom gets back up. I urge you to continue to support your local bike shops and independent parts manufacturers. And we ask you to help us, too.

A long time ago, I recognized one critical factor that differentiated the motorcycle industry from most others, and that is the amazing depth, creativity, and passion of the small manufacturers and shops—most of which were created and are often still run by enthusiasts and their families. Many of these people, the heart and soul of our industry, are now the most vulnerable. We all need them, and they all need us!

The traditional magazine distribution system and retailers who sell our magazines are under massive financial stress. As our distribution options shrink for the moment, so will yours to find and buy our magazines in stores. During this time, remember that American Iron Magazine is available via subscription not only in print but also in digital form. So, if you are still on the fence about subscribing through print or digital, why not do it now and pay only $2.49 a month versus paying $7.99 per issue in stores? You can also buy a gift subscription for your friends or encourage them to buy their own.

We will get through this. And then we can share terrific motorcycle rides and adventures. Until the next issue in four weeks, best wishes from our riding family to yours, and thank you for the support.

And please, now more than ever, ride safe, ride smart, have fun.