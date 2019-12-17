Rare And Collectible Motorcycles featured In Las Vegas Auction

by

Bonhams is pleased to announce that two private collections of vintage motorcycles have been added to its January sale in Las Vegas.

From the East Coast of the US comes a collection consisting of multiple pre-war competition machines, including a 1941 Indian Big Base Scout Factory Racing Prototype and a pair of twin-cylinder board track racers – a 1916 Harley-Davidson and 1916 Excelsior. A shining star from this collection – and indeed the whole auction – is an original condition, unrestored 1918 Harley-Davidson Twin Model J. Resplendent in its patina, this magnificent 100 year-old, fully functioning motorcycle has a character all its own. In total, the impressive collection comprises 15 motorcycles of exceptional caliber.

Another collection of pre-war motorcycles that has been consigned contains some quite uncommon British models, including two very rare twin-cylinder Newcastle-upon-Tyne (NUT) examples from 1913 and 1925. The pre-Great War NUT is a 90 bore overhead-valve model, which is tremendously rare and quite possibly the only one known to exist. There’s also a gorgeous example of a 1938 AJS Model 2 – a scarcely seen fast and attractive pre-Second World War British Twin.

Of course, no Bonhams’ sale in Las Vegas would be complete without Vincent. Afterall, Bonhams has famously set multiple world records with the “Red White” Shadow and, especially, the Ehret Black Lightning, which still holds the record as the most valuable motorcycle ever sold at auction. This year, a beautiful 1948 Rapide and a 1949 Black Shadow C, among others, will spotlight this legendary British marque.

These and so many more motorcycles from dozens of manufacturers across all eras will be on offer next month, Thursday, January 23rd. As previously announced, the new, more convenient venue will be the Caesar’s Entertainment Studios located behind Bally’s, just off The Strip. For more information about the auction, visit Bonhams.com/Vegas.