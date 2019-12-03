Recall of Avon Cobra Chrome Tires

by

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released recall information that reveals that Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Europe Ltd. (Cooper Europe) is recalling certain Avon Cobra Chrome motorcycle tires, size 240/50R16, manufactured April 8, 2018, through June 1, 2019 (DOT date codes 1418-2119).

The innerliner gauge may be too thin, possibly resulting in a rapid deflation of the tire. Rapid tire deflation can reduce vehicle control and increase the risk of a crash. Cooper Europe will notify owners and dealers, who will replace the tires free of charge.

The recall began November 18, 2019. Owners may contact Cooper Tire customer service at 1-800-854-6288 or email [email protected]. Cooper Tire’s number for this recall is 174.