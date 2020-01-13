Reckless Industries Batwing Fairing & Fat Baggers 1-1/4″ Handlebar Kit

by

Reckless Industries has introduced its high-grade, black gelcoat, injection-molded fiberglass fairing with a 5″ smoke windshield. It features an Infinity Bluetooth radio with a waterproof faceplate. Four 5-1/4″ Rockford Fosgate 50W speakers and four amplifiers. Fairing includes USB port, auxiliary inputs, and a 12-volt power outlet. Quick detach wiring harness and fairing brackets included.

Fat Baggers reveals its revolutionary bolt-together two-piece handlebar design. These can be installed in half the time it takes for other bars, and easy-to-install internal wiring takes just a few minutes with a large, internal, machined radius that allows pulling of wires. These also extend the existing clutch cable/clutch line and brake lines.

