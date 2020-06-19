Ride For A Reason This Weekend

This month J&P Cycles, Cycle Gear and RevZilla have teamed up to answer the call to ride for nonprofit organizations supporting the motorcycle community across America.

All month long they’ll be raising funds to hit a $100,000 goal in an effort to ensure these amazing organizations are able to support motorcyclists everywhere.

This weekend, June 19th through the 21st, The Ride is Calling Charity Ride will partner with Rever to track your ride as we aim to put down 300,000 miles.

For those three days, a donation of $1 for every 10 miles ridden (up to $30,000) will be made! To top it off, on Saturday, June 20th, 5% of all in-store sales across Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles and RevZilla will be donated to the fund.

Don’t miss your chance to support safety, education and life on two wheels for the motorcycling community.

Click the link below for more information about The Ride Is Calling Charity Ride June 19-21.