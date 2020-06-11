Riding Gear: Motorcycle Sneakers

If you have stuck with the tried-and-true motorcycle boot design and are looking for something a little different, then the realm of motorcycle sneakers may help shake things up.

Just like ordinary pairs sold by companies like Nike and Vans, motorcycle sneakers have an urban inspired flavor and exude style without looking out of place in the workspace or at casual venues. Sneakers like H-D Footwear’s Nathan sneakers provide great comfort, making it easy to seamlessly transition from riding to non-riding activities. Some sneakers also balance fashionability and practicality, maintaining the “street” look of sneakers while offering the practical benefits of motorcycle boots, such as waterproof technology and good slip resistance.

There are plenty of durable and stylish products in the world of motorcycle boots, some of which we have covered, but motorcycle sneakers are nevertheless a great alternative for those who haven’t tried them yet. The sneakers below prove that style and substance are not mutually exclusive.

Harley-Davidson Men's Nathan Vulcanized Sneaker The Nathan sneakers use lightweight vulcanized construction for a durable and comfy fit. The rubber outsole is abrasion, oil, and slip resistant. Brand: Harley-Davidson Footwear

Product Dimensions: 13.3 x 8.1 x 4.6 inches

Item Model Number: Nathan-M

Product Dimensions: 13.3 x 8.1 x 4.6 inches

Item Model Number: Nathan-M View More from Harley-Davidson Footwear

Alpinestars Men’s J-Cult Motorcycle Shoes The J-Cult motorcycle shoes have a traditional lace closure system for an easy and secure fit. The dual density ankle protectors are applied between the upper and padded lining, providing added security. View Product Brand: Alpinestars

Model: Alpinestars J-cult Shoes

Item Weight: 3.39 pounds

Product Dimensions: 14.1 x 9.9 x 3.8 inches

Item Model Number: 2512819

Manufacturer Part Number: 2512819 View More from Alpinestars

Stylmartin Adult Raptor Evo Urban Line Sneakers Camo Slymartin’s sneakers have a camo patterned, waterproof lining. Melange water repellent fabric and greasy water repellent leather inserts enhance the waterproof capabilities of this pair. View Product Brand: Stylmartin

Model: Raptor Evo

Item Weight: 2.5 pounds

Product Dimensions: 14 x 10 x 6 inches

Item Model Number: STY109CM-43

Manufacturer Part Number: STY109CM-43 View More from Stylmartin

TCX 9402W Men's Street Ace Street Motorcycle Boots Despite the name, TCX's Street Ace Street Motorcycle Boots more closely resemble high-top sneakers with a somewhat rustic aesthetic if selected in the Dakar Marron color variant. Brand: TCX

Product Dimensions: 13.5 x 13.39 x 4.8 inches

Item Model Number: 8000958109604

Product Dimensions: 13.5 x 13.39 x 4.8 inches

Item Model Number: 8000958109604 View More from TCX