LOADING

Type to search

Riding Gear: Motorcycle Sneakers

Products & Gear

Riding Gear: Motorcycle Sneakers

Edward Arriaza June 11, 2020
Share

If you have stuck with the tried-and-true motorcycle boot design and are looking for something a little different, then the realm of motorcycle sneakers may help shake things up.

Just like ordinary pairs sold by companies like Nike and Vans, motorcycle sneakers have an urban inspired flavor and exude style without looking out of place in the workspace or at casual venues. Sneakers like H-D Footwear’s Nathan sneakers provide great comfort, making it easy to seamlessly transition from riding to non-riding activities. Some sneakers also balance fashionability and practicality, maintaining the “street” look of sneakers while offering the practical benefits of motorcycle boots, such as waterproof technology and good slip resistance.

There are plenty of durable and stylish products in the world of motorcycle boots, some of which we have covered, but motorcycle sneakers are nevertheless a great alternative for those who haven’t tried them yet. The sneakers below prove that style and substance are not mutually exclusive.

Harley-Davidson Men’s Nathan Vulcanized Sneaker

The Nathan sneakers use lightweight vulcanized construction for a durable and comfy fit. The rubber outsole is abrasion, oil, and slip resistant.

View Product

Brand: Harley-Davidson Footwear
Product Dimensions: 13.3 x 8.1 x 4.6 inches
Item Model Number: Nathan-M

View More from Harley-Davidson Footwear

Alpinestars Men’s J-Cult Motorcycle Shoes

The J-Cult motorcycle shoes have a traditional lace closure system for an easy and secure fit. The dual density ankle protectors are applied between the upper and padded lining, providing added security.

View Product

Brand: Alpinestars
Model: Alpinestars J-cult Shoes
Item Weight: 3.39 pounds
Product Dimensions: 14.1 x 9.9 x 3.8 inches
Item Model Number: 2512819
Manufacturer Part Number: 2512819

View More from Alpinestars

Stylmartin Adult Raptor Evo Urban Line Sneakers Camo

Slymartin’s sneakers have a camo patterned, waterproof lining. Melange water repellent fabric and greasy water repellent leather inserts enhance the waterproof capabilities of this pair.

View Product

Brand: Stylmartin
Model: Raptor Evo
Item Weight: 2.5 pounds
Product Dimensions: 14 x 10 x 6 inches
Item Model Number: STY109CM-43
Manufacturer Part Number: STY109CM-43

View More from Stylmartin

TCX 9402W Men’s Street Ace Street Motorcycle Boots

Despite the name, TCX’s Street Ace Street Motorcycle Boots more closely resemble high-top sneakers with a somewhat rustic aesthetic if selected in the Dakar Marron color variant.

View Product

Brand: TCX
Product Dimensions: 13.5 x 13.39 x 4.8 inches
Item Model Number: 8000958109604

View More from TCX

Bates Marauder Performance Men’s Motorcycle Boots

These motorcycle boots feature an urban style in line with common sneakers without sacrificing protective elements such as a molded heel counter and TPU toe protection.

View Product

Brand: Bates
Model: E08810-11
Item Weight: 1.25 pounds
Product Dimensions: 13.1 x 11 x 4.8 inches
Item Model Number: E08810-11
Manufacturer Part Number: E08810-11

View More from Bates

Tags:
Previous Article
Copyright © 2020 TAM- Communications
Viking Cycle

Join the American Iron Newsletter

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: American Iron Magazine, 37 North Ave, Norwalk, CT, 06851, https://www.aimag.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Sign up
Today!

The American Iron Newsletter

Kickstart your inbox with our weekly updates!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: American Iron Magazine, 37 North Ave, Norwalk, CT, 06851, https://www.aimag.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact