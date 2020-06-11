Riding Gear: Motorcycle Sneakers
Share
If you have stuck with the tried-and-true motorcycle boot design and are looking for something a little different, then the realm of motorcycle sneakers may help shake things up.
Just like ordinary pairs sold by companies like Nike and Vans, motorcycle sneakers have an urban inspired flavor and exude style without looking out of place in the workspace or at casual venues. Sneakers like H-D Footwear’s Nathan sneakers provide great comfort, making it easy to seamlessly transition from riding to non-riding activities. Some sneakers also balance fashionability and practicality, maintaining the “street” look of sneakers while offering the practical benefits of motorcycle boots, such as waterproof technology and good slip resistance.
There are plenty of durable and stylish products in the world of motorcycle boots, some of which we have covered, but motorcycle sneakers are nevertheless a great alternative for those who haven’t tried them yet. The sneakers below prove that style and substance are not mutually exclusive.
Harley-Davidson Men’s Nathan Vulcanized Sneaker
The Nathan sneakers use lightweight vulcanized construction for a durable and comfy fit. The rubber outsole is abrasion, oil, and slip resistant.
Brand: Harley-Davidson Footwear
Product Dimensions: 13.3 x 8.1 x 4.6 inches
Item Model Number: Nathan-M
Alpinestars Men’s J-Cult Motorcycle Shoes
The J-Cult motorcycle shoes have a traditional lace closure system for an easy and secure fit. The dual density ankle protectors are applied between the upper and padded lining, providing added security.
Brand: Alpinestars
Model: Alpinestars J-cult Shoes
Item Weight: 3.39 pounds
Product Dimensions: 14.1 x 9.9 x 3.8 inches
Item Model Number: 2512819
Manufacturer Part Number: 2512819
Stylmartin Adult Raptor Evo Urban Line Sneakers Camo
Slymartin’s sneakers have a camo patterned, waterproof lining. Melange water repellent fabric and greasy water repellent leather inserts enhance the waterproof capabilities of this pair.
Brand: Stylmartin
Model: Raptor Evo
Item Weight: 2.5 pounds
Product Dimensions: 14 x 10 x 6 inches
Item Model Number: STY109CM-43
Manufacturer Part Number: STY109CM-43
Brand: TCX
Product Dimensions: 13.5 x 13.39 x 4.8 inches
Item Model Number: 8000958109604
Bates Marauder Performance Men’s Motorcycle Boots
These motorcycle boots feature an urban style in line with common sneakers without sacrificing protective elements such as a molded heel counter and TPU toe protection.
Brand: Bates
Model: E08810-11
Item Weight: 1.25 pounds
Product Dimensions: 13.1 x 11 x 4.8 inches
Item Model Number: E08810-11
Manufacturer Part Number: E08810-11