Romance is in the air at the Harley-Davidson Museum in February

It’s been said that love is the feeling you get when you like something as much as your motorcycle, and throughout February, the Harley-Davidson Museum brings those loves and lovers together for Date Nights. Show that special someone how much you “wheelie” like them by bringing them to the Harley-Davidson Museum for Date Night on Thursday evenings throughout February.

Plus, check out two #MilwaukeeMade exhibits for the price of one. Read on to learn more about what’s happening in February at the H-D Museum.

EVENTS / PROMOTIONS

Kick-Start Party

Thursday, January 30, 6-9 p.m.

Head down to MOTOR Bar & Restaurant to rev up for the High Voltage 2020 AMA Ice Race Grand Championship (taking place on Saturday, February 1 in Oshkosh)! See ice bikes up close, meet some of the ice racers, and enjoy live music from country band God’s Outlaw.

Date Nights at the Harley-Davidson Museum

Thursdays, February 6, 13, 20 & 27, 5-8 p.m.

Show that special someone how much you “wheelie like them” by bringing them to the Harley-Davidson Museum for Date Night on Thursday evenings throughout February. Love is in the air at the H-D Museum campus as we invite all couples to see how passionate life behind (handle) bars can be. Enjoy two-for-one admission to the H-D Museum and participate in a “Love Potion” themed scavenger hunt. During each Date Night event, MOTOR Bar & Restaurant will feature menu items built for two and The Shop will offer coupons for special paired items. Feeling particularly amorous? Stop by the (airbrush) tattoo station to get some ink spilled to show your love. Whether you’re rolling two-up or solo, make tracks to the crossroads of 6th & Canal in February.

Two-for-one ticket promotion with Milwaukee Art Museum

Harley-Davidson Museum and Milwaukee Art Museum

Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16

The Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Portrait of Milwaukee,” closes its doors on March 1, but before we say goodbye to the exhibit, the Harley-Davidson Museum and MAM invite guests to enjoy “Portrait of Milwaukee” and the H-D Museum’s “Building a Milwaukee Icon: Harley-Davidson’s Juneau Avenue Factory” while receiving a special two-for-one offer. Receive admission to the Harley-Davidson Museum when you present your Milwaukee Art Museum admission pass, and vice versa.

$10 Tuesdays are back

Museum admission on Tuesdays from October through April is just $10 and child admission is two for $10! At The Shop, take 10% off clearance items. Plus, a Hamilton gets you the delicious chef’s choice Taco Tuesdays at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant.

NEW INSTALLATIONS

“Building a Milwaukee Icon: Harley-Davidson’s Juneau Avenue Factory” (open now)

A recently recovered cache of architectural drawings includes plans for the original Juneau Avenue facility. The pencil drawings, along with archival photographs, demonstrate the whirlwind pace of the company’s early growth. While building an international business—going from producing just over 1,000 motorcycles in 1909 to manufacturing 27,000 motorcycles in 1920—the company’s Milwaukee factory experienced near-constant expansion. Construction through this relatively brief period created the buildings that today, a century later, are still the proud home of Harley-Davidson.

“Building a Milwaukee Icon” provides a snapshot of Harley-Davidson’s formative years and illustrates a chapter of Milwaukee history when the city was known as the “Machine Shop to the World.”

Experience Gallery: Model Year 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycles

Always a favorite photo opportunity for riders and non-riders alike, the H-D Museum’s Experience Gallery has been refreshed with five 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycles—including the all-new, all-electric LiveWire!

Custom Culture Installation: “Blackbird”

Blackbird, from the minds of Bobby Greene and Justin Walls, pays homage to Joe Petrali’s 1936 EL landspeed motorcycle. Elements of Petrali’s machine are imitated in this contemporary custom bike. Both vehicles use Harley-Davidson handlebars and forks made for board trackers; both have hillclimber frames; and their wheels are the same design and size. On display for a limited time, race fans will be thrilled to get an up-close look at this tribute to historic motorcycle landspeed racing.

SAVE THE DATES