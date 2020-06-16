Sturgis City Council Votes to Host 80th Motorcycle Rally

The Sturgis City Council held a meeting on the evening of June 15th to discuss, among other things, the city’s plan of action for the upcoming 80th Sturgis Rally. As of now this years rally has been scheduled for August 7th – 16th.

Many topics were discussed and several “Option” plans were laid out. The options included various criteria, such as the installation of hand-wash stations, sidewalk sanitization, revised motorcycle parking plans, extra PPE for city employees, limitations on public gatherings, and a revised opening ceremony.

The council voted to move forward with plans, with some modifications, to prepare for the Sturgis Rally. American Iron has requested a formal copy of the accepted plan and will publish details online soon.