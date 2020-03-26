The 2020 Steel Horse Rally Reschedules

The 2020 Steel Horse Rally has officially been rescheduled to August 21 & 22, 2020. The sixth annual charity motorcycle event in Fort Smith, Arkansas, was originally scheduled for May 1 & 2, 2020. The event has been postponed due to recent health concerns over the coronavirus that has had a worldwide impact.

“The health and well-being of the motorcycle community and everyone who attends the Steel Horse Rally is the top priority for me and the SHR Inc. Board of Directors,” said Steel Horse Rally President Dennis Snow.

“After lengthy conversations with local and state government officials, police, and medical organizations, it breaks my heart to have to announce the rescheduling of the 6th Annual Steel Horse Rally. We hope and pray that by August 2020 we will have a handle on the chaotic and unpredictable virus that has had an impact worldwide,” Snow said. “We will continue to raise donations for our local charities and look forward to carrying on the annual tradition of the Steel Horse Rally that is dedicated to all who serve.”

Snow said he appreciates the cooperation that it takes to make the Steel Horse Rally a tremendous success each year.

“So many people have worked so hard on every Steel Horse Rally and have worked especially hard on the 2020 Steel Horse Rally,” Snow said. “A special thanks this year to our dedicated team of volunteers and our incredible sponsors who are still committed to helping us prepare for the new August 21st & 22nd dates.”

Snow said that, at this time, the 6th Annual Steel Horse Rally on August 21st & 22nd will still feature the new Cops & Cones Motorcycle Exhibition, the Steel Horse Rally Shootout III at TriState Speedway, the Steel Horse Rally Thunder through the Valley Motorcycle Parade, the annual Birds of Prey Exhibition, the Miss Steel Horse Rally Contest, plus more exciting motorcycle rides and entertainment.

The 2020 Steel Horse Rally continues to be dedicated to all who serve, including military, veterans, law enforcement, and first responders, and will benefit four local charities: The Buddy Smith Home for Veterans, the Fort Smith Museum of History, Antioch for Youth and Family, and the Children’s Service League. All 2020 Steel Horse Rally Very Important Biker (VIB) Passes that have already been reserved by donors will be honored during the new August 21st & 22nd dates. A limited number of VIB passes are still available for charitable donations online at TheSteelHorseRally.com.

The inaugural Steel Horse Rally was held in 2015. Over the span of five short years, the rally has had a total estimated attendance of nearly 300,000 visitors, donated more than $100,000 to local charities, and has had a total estimated local economic impact of more than $60 Million.

The Steel Horse Rally will be one of the first events to utilize the new Entertainment District ordinance that recently passed in Fort Smith. This will allow people of a legal drinking age to enjoy the rally sights and sounds with an alcoholic beverage within the Entertainment District in a commemorative Steel Horse Rally cup.

“No one could have predicted the current situation that is being experienced worldwide,” Snow said. “The best we can do right now is take care of ourselves and our families and loved ones. Wash your hands and practice social distancing and let’s get a handle on the coronavirus.”

Snow added: “We are excited about the new dates and look forward to seeing you in downtown Fort Smith, Arkansas, on August 21st & 22nd for the 6th Annual Steel Horse Rally.”

For more information about the 2020 Steel Horse Rally, visit TheSteelHorseRally.com or e-mail [email protected] or call 479/414-3775.