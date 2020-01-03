The Extended Nickel Custom Harley Street Glide

by

By Wayne Scraba • Photos by Don Rogers

A few years ago, Mike D’Atri and Mark Tibboel from Burnout Alley in Aberdeen, North Carolina, lightly reworked a 2008 Street Glide for a good customer.

It was a shiny-paint, chromed-up piece, pretty standard for the times. The customer enjoyed it, but one thing led to another and he decided to move on to something else. Enter another Burnout Alley customer, Oliver Reilly. Oliver ended up purchasing the machine for a good price, and he rode it right back to Burnout Alley. The mission was simple: update it. Stretch the front end out, add a big wheel, and even though the paint was really nice, repaint it to suit his tastes more. And maybe, just maybe, add a bit more chrome.

That game plan didn’t exactly sit well with D’Atri. Mike figured the trend was heading the other way, featuring more basic (while remaining trick) paint and lots of blacked-out bits, kind of a murdered-out-look, but with some real substance. Oliver really didn’t dig the idea too much at first, but then Mike pointed out that Oliver already owned a pretty neat chopper along with an equally nice Softail Deluxe, so why not do something different and stretch the envelope a wee bit with this machine? Now, Mr. Reilly is an opened-minded sort. And it’s a good thing, too. Mike says, “Was he onboard? Not really, but he had an open mind and trusted us, so a major undertaking took place.”

The Street Glide was rolled into the shop and heavily dismantled (pretty much stripped to the bone). That was the beginning of the “major undertaking.” During the build, Oliver sold off most of the previously painted tins and plastic along with some of the other bits. That offset a big chunk of the buy-in and construction costs. This worked in concert with Burnout Alley’s mantra, which is do everything possible to keep construction costs within the customer’s budget (and, in some instances, even below it).

Back to the build: essentially, the motorcycle was stripped to the point where all of the tin, plastic, and chrome bits were removed. Anything that wouldn’t be reused was recycled into dollars. Meanwhile, the Burnout bunch went to town on the chassis. The front end was stretched out by way of an 8-degree Kewl Metal triple clamp. The fork was shaved on one side to make way for a lone front disc brake. That front brake is a Hawg Halters six-piston job. Out back, the bike wears a stock Harley four-piston brake setup. The wheels are custom DNA jobs that measure 23″ x 3-1/2″ on the nose and 16″ x 3-1/2″ on the rear. D’Atri and Tibboel wrapped the billet wheels with Avon Cobra skins—130/60-VR23″ up front and 15/60-VR16″ out back. You’ll note the wheels were blacked-out (aside from the contrast cut). That was (obviously) the theme elsewhere, too, but we’ll get to that in a bit.

The tank is a Bad Dad stretched-piece. The same goes for the front and rear fenders, saddlebags, and matching dual taillights. The fender struts were fabbed in house, along with the crash bar. What fabricator Mark Tibboel achieved here was making the crash bars look like they were twinned to the Hellrazor handlebars from HHI. The fairing is a stock Street Glide piece, but, like the rest of the machine, it was disassembled.

Why all the disassembly? Simple: detail painting. In fact, Mike D’Atri tells us well over 120 different items were painted during the build process. Nothing was plated and only the kickstand was powdercoated (which, by the way, was handled by Final Touch Powder Coating in Spring Lake, North Carolina). The choice of color was initially controversial, too. D’Atri wanted to go with a satin finish, and he wanted something that would knock the bike out of the park. After scouring literally hundreds of paint charts, he happened across a 1973 Cadillac color, Light Sage Poly Metallic. The twist here would be to use a flattening agent with the color, but at the same time maintain the metallic. It’s hard to pick out in our photos, but on a clear day you can see this thing coming a mile away. The look is sensational. And to match it, you can see that almost everything else was blacked out.

As far as grunt is concerned, the green machine rolls with a close-to-stock 96″ Twin Cam. The air cleaner is a Roland Sands piece reworked by Burnout Alley. Downstairs, the exhaust is a mix of stock and custom bits, again fabbed up by Burnout Alley. The rest of the mill is bone stock. The bike incorporates a stock primary drive along with a stock Cruise Drive six-speed gearbox. The clutch, however, comes from the folks at Barnett. The factory final belt drive is retained, too. Other details on the Street Glide include a Mustang solo saddle, a Burnout Alley-reworked license plate mount, and machined bar ends.

So far, so good. Does owner Reilly like it? Are you kidding? It was definitely a huge stretch to move 180 degrees from shiny paint and lots of chrome to no chrome and satin paint, but Oliver totally digs the machine. So does everyone who lays eyes on it. As a result, it must be showpiece? Naw. The bagger never sees the show ring. Its only purpose in life is to comfortably rack up big miles for the owner.

In the end, what this bagger really proves is you don’t need to break the bank to build a really cool motorcycle, one that’s ultra-hip, has cohesive lines, and an equally unified look. It just goes to show how less can stack up to be more in a build, particularly if you have a vision. We’ve featured the Burnout Alley’s bikes here before and each one has the same underlying theme: extend the owner’s nickel as far as possible. It’s a good game plan, folks. Copy it! You can’t go wrong.

This custom FLHX Harley-Davidson Street Glide was featured in issue #357 of American Iron Magazine.



TECH SHEET

Owner • Oliver Reilly

Builder • Mike D’Atri, Mark Tibboel, Burnout Alley, Aberdeen, NC

Year/model • 2007 Harley-Davidson FLHX Street Glide

Time to build • Two months

Powdercoater • Final Touch Powder Coating, Spring Lake, NC

Painter • Mike D’Atri

Color • Cadillac Light Sage Poly Metallic

Powerplant

Engine-2007 Harley • Davidson Twin Cam

Displacement • 96″

Air cleaner • Roland Sands/Burnout Alley

Exhaust • Burnout Alley

Cam/primary covers • Stock, detail painted by Burnout Alley

Transmission • 2007 Harley-Davidson six speed

Clutch • Barnett

Chassis

Frame-2007 Harley • Davidson FLHX

Rake • Kewl Metal 8 degrees, Burnout Alley

Mods • Shaved and detailed by Burnout Alley

Front wheel • DNA, Burnout Alley 23″ x 3-1/2″

Rear wheel • DNA. Burnout Alley 16″ x 3-1/2″

Front brake • HHI six piston (single side)

Rear brake • Stock Harley-Davidson four piston

Front tire • Avon AV71 Cobra 130/60-VR23″

Rear tire • Avon AV71 Cobra 150/60-VR16″

Front/rear fenders • Bad Dad

Fender struts • Burnout Alley

Accessories

Taillight, fuel tank • Bad Dad

Handlebars • HHI, Burnout Alley

Seat • Mustang

Dash • Stock, detailed by Burnout Alley

License bracket • Burnout Alley

Saddlebags • Bad Dad

Crash bar • Burnout Alley

