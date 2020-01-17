The Harley-Davidson Museum Kickstarts 2020

by

The return of Milwaukee Museum Week, Monster Jam drivers, and more events and displays make this the perfect time to visit the crossroads of 6th & Canal.

MILWAUKEE, USA—Cabin fever doesn’t stand a chance in Milwaukee this month as Milwaukee Museum Week (MMW) returns for its second installment, with even more special programming as well as free admission for kids on Monday, January 20 at participating museums—including the Harley-Davidson Museum. The Harley-Davidson Museum is ready to roll out the orange carpet with fun events and special programming during MMW. Read below and start planning your trip to the H-D Museum campus.

EVENTS / PROMOTIONS

Free Admission Friday

Friday, January 17 5–9 p.m.

Visit the H-D Museum for free on Friday, January 17. Presented by the Historic Third Ward Association, Gallery Night & Day is the two-day premier art event in Milwaukee for both the experienced artist and beginning admirer. Be sure to check out “Building a Milwaukee Icon: Harley-Davidson’s Juneau Avenue Factory,” the H-D Museum’s newest exhibit, which provides a snapshot of Harley-Davidson’s formative years and illustrates a chapter of Milwaukee history when the city was known as the “Machine Shop to the World.” Free Friday night H-D Museum admission from 5–9 p.m.; regular admission prices apply on Saturday.

Milwaukee Museum Week

Saturday, January 18–Sunday, January 26

The Harley-Davidson Museum is proud to participate in the second annual Milwaukee Museum Week January 18–26. Milwaukee Museum Week returns with fun events, interesting programs, and special experiences at 17 participating Milwaukee museums. This special week has been created to bring to light the meaningful impact these museums have for our residents, tourism, and the economy, and in forming Milwaukee’s well-rounded cultural community. More than a hundred programs or events will be offered during the week and people are encouraged to support their local museums by participating.

On Monday, January 20, thanks to the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, all children 18 and under receive FREE admission to the H-D Museum with an adult.

On Tuesday, January 21 (and every Tuesday through April), the H-D Museum offers $10 Tuesdays with $10 admission for adults, two-for-$10 admission for kids, $10 Taco Tuesday at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant and 10% off clearance items in The Shop. Guests to the Museum are also invited to participate in #MuseumSelfie day on January 21.

On Thursday, January 23, the H-D Museum Curatorial staff has created a special program, Museum Mystory #1: Dial M for Motorcycle. Come and join an interactive story adventure inside the Harley-Davidson Museum. Follow cryptic clues, solve puzzles, and uncover a mystery through this fun hunt through museum galleries. Join the mysterious fun for all ages! This program is offered all day (10 a.m.–6 p.m.) and is included in your admission.

#MuseumSelfie Day

Tuesday, January 21, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Grab the selfie stick and put on a happy face because #MuseumSelfie Day returns to the Harley-Davidson Museum on Tuesday, January 21 during Milwaukee Museum Week. There’s no better backdrop for a selfie than the unrivaled collection at the H-D Museum. Visitors are encouraged to share their best pics on the Harley-Davidson Museum’s social pages. #HDMuseum @HDMuseum

$10 Tuesday are back!

Don’t forget: Museum admission on Tuesdays from October through April is just $10 and kids are just two for $10, too! At The Shop, take another 10% off clearance items. Plus, a Hamilton gets you the delicious chef’s choice Taco Tuesdays at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant.

NEW INSTALLATIONS

“Building a Milwaukee Icon: Harley-Davidson’s Juneau Avenue Factory” (open now)

A recently recovered cache of architectural drawings includes plans for the original Juneau Avenue facility. The pencil drawings, along with archival photographs, demonstrate the whirlwind pace of the company’s early growth. While building an international business—going from producing just over 1,000 motorcycles in 1909 to manufacturing 27,000 motorcycles in 1920—the company’s Milwaukee factory experienced near-constant expansion. Construction through this relatively brief period created the buildings that today, a century later, are still the proud home of Harley-Davidson.

“Building a Milwaukee Icon” provides a snapshot of Harley-Davidson’s formative years and illustrates a chapter of Milwaukee history when the city was known as the “Machine Shop to the World.”

Experience Gallery: Model Year 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycles

Always a favorite photo opportunity for riders and non-riders alike, the H-D Museum’s Experience Gallery has been revamped to feature five 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycles—including the all-new, all-electric LiveWire.

Custom Culture Installation: “Blackbird”

Blackbird, from the minds of Bobby Greene and Justin Walls, pays homage to Joe Petrali’s 1936 EL landspeed motorcycle. Elements of Petrali’s machine are imitated in this contemporary custom bike. Both vehicles use Harley-Davidson handlebars and forks made for board trackers, both have hillclimber frames, and their wheels are the same design and size. On display for a limited time, race fans will be thrilled to get an up-close look at this tribute to historic motorcycle landspeed racing.

SAVE THE DATES

Date Nights, Thursdays in February

“Around the Corner” Season 9 Preview Party, March 3