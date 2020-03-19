The Winner of the Daytona Bike Week Raffle Is…

Congratulations to KING PICKETT from Daytona Beach, Florida.

He is the winner of the Official Bike Week 2020 Motorcycle!

The base bike is a Harley Dyna Glide. The builders are the famed father/daughter team of Dave and Jody Perewitz. Dave is known in the industry as the “King of Flames” due to his amazing paint jobs that have been featured on motorcycle magazine covers for decades. His daughter Jody, also a world-class painter, is known for her motorcycle racing adventures, including setting records at Bonneville Salt Flats, competing on antique motorcycles on coast-to-coast Motorcycle Cannonball competitions, and for racing antique board track motorcycles with Sons of Speed.

The build style has been revealed, and as you can see, it will be a popular blend of both generations’ visions. Dave representing the old school approach to custom Harley building, and Jody representing the next generation of customizers.